At age 17 I Had never hunted until I met my new girlfriend Gracie whose amazing family thrived in the outdoors. First, I was introduced to backyard trapshooting and enjoyed it so much I decided I would like to try hunting
I got a super black eagle 12 gauge from my parents for my 18th birthday four years ago as I wanted to try duck and deer hunting with Gracie’s family
Gracie’s dad had an old single ladder stand he wasn’t using so we scouted out a pretty decent spot on the 16 acres of family land they were willing to let me hunt. So I set up the stand and cleared shooting lanes and that was very enjoyable, and really fueled my anticipations of my very first deer hunt
I Had some success duck hunting over the years but was never able to get a deer in range of my stand. I hunted morning and night every single deer season for three years. Over those years the hunting party had OK success shooting a few deer every year. I was encouraged not to get frustrated. They all said don’t worry your day will come, just keep putting in your time.
2021 deer season arrived and back in the same stand I went to wait patiently. One deer was shot on opening morning by my soon to be brother-in-law Scotty Husom. We had to track the deer which was a whole nother aspect of the hunt that I had never been exposed to before. I learned a lot that morning about tracking deer and the techniques used to find the blood trail when you lose it for a minute.
Sitting for 3 1/2 hours that evening, opening day ended without seeing a deer from my stand. With my new job I knew I couldn’t hunt during the week, so one more day of opening weekend was all I had left. Needless to say I was not very optimistic, but I am reminded again by my future in-laws “not to worry your day will come.”
The next morning proved them right. About 30 minutes after sunrise two does walked into the clearing perfectly down one of my shooting lanes. I remembered the advice I got about staying quiet, moving slow and taking my time. I remembered four years ago when Gracies dad opened up a hunting magazine and drew a circle on a deer for the best place to shoot a deer for the best results. I took careful aim, breathed out slowly and squeezed the trigger. Pretty sure it was a good shot, but the deer ran off quickly and to my surprise the second deer did not move. Moving my aim to the second deer, I shot and the deer disappeared behind a hill. Communicating with the other members of the hunting party we agreed to wait 30 minutes before I got down to start looking for the deer. We retrieved both deer within 40 yards and both my shots were perfect.
My excitement was through the roof and with a big smile for the pictures my day truly did come. Four years of nothing and then two deer in 10 seconds. Of course as all successful deer hunters know, I realized shortly after the pictures the real work was about to begin. I had to gut my first two deer. As our hunting party has several tags left, I am looking forward to sitting in that stand again, hopefully not having to wait another four years for a shot, but if I have to, it will all be worth it.
