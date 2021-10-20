Minnesota offers mentors an ideal way to share hunting knowledge and traditions with youth ages 10-17 during its inaugural statewide youth deer season. The four-day season begins Thursday, Oct. 21, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 24. It coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season’s first two days. “This is a hunting season just for kids,” said Barb Keller, big game program leader for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a chance for parents, relatives and trusted adults to discover, explore and practice hunting with youth in Minnesota’s fields and forests.”
Minnesota’s youth deer season began in 2004 in northwestern Minnesota. Over the years, it expanded to many permit areas in parts of southeastern and northwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area where deer were most abundant. A recent statewide survey of hunters showed support for a statewide youth deer season. Deer management interest groups supported the concept, too. Typically, temperatures are warmer than those during the regular November firearm season, and deer are moving more during the daylight hours. That creates an ideal opportunity for youth deer hunters.
“Hunting is a pathway for understanding nature, supporting sound natural resource management and becoming a conservation advocate,” Keller said. “Creating this opportunity is one of the ways the DNR is working to preserve Minnesota’s hunting heritage.”
The complete youth season details are available on the DNR website.
Good luck, and always be sure of your target!
Lewis Cannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.