East Central Regional Library will host a “Spring for Libraries” fundraising campaign, which runs April 1-30. For the Spring for Libraries campaign, each of the system’s 14 branches have created a ‘wish list’ of items or programs that will directly impact the patrons of their branch. -A few of the wishes that the libraries are raising money for include new computer chairs with casters for the Mille Lacs Library in Isle, and an outdoor bike repair station in Aitkin.
Donations can be made at the local ECRL branch or by giving online at www.ecrl.to/donate.
•Sensory rugs, sensory boards, and interactive play items for the Discovery Center in Cambridge.
•A program titled, “An Evening with a Storyteller/Photographer” in Milaca.
•An outdoor fountain for the patio in Pine City.
•A children’s program titled, “Science Tellers” and new computer chairs in Chisago Lakes.
East Central Regional Library is a consolidated regional library system serving the residents of Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties in Minnesota. Headquartered in Cambridge, ECRL operates 14 library locations and an outreach service. The library is home to over 250,000 books, CDs, DVDs, board games, and activity kits, 147 public computers, and information services.
