East Central Regional Library will host a “Spring for Libraries” fundraising campaign, which runs April 1through April 30.
For the Spring for Libraries campaign, each of the system’s 14 branches have created a ‘wish list’ of items or programs that will directly impact the patrons of their branch. During the month of April, 100% of donations are kept within the ECRL branch of the donor’s choosing to be used toward purchasing the wish list item(s). A few of the wishes that the libraries are raising money for include the following:
•New computer chairs with casters for the Mille Lacs Library in Isle.
•An outdoor bike repair station in Aitkin.
•A Duplo table and blocks for the children’s area in Rush City.
•Sensory rugs, sensory boards, and interactive play items for the Discovery Center in Cambridge.
•A program titled, “An Evening with a Storyteller/Photographer” in Milaca.
•An outdoor fountain for the patio in Pine City.
•A children’s program titled, “Science Tellers” and new computer chairs in Chisago Lakes.
Donations can be made at the local ECRL branch or by giving online at www.ecrl.to/donate.
East Central Regional Library is a consolidated regional library system serving the residents of Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties in Minnesota. Headquartered in Cambridge, ECRL operates 14 library locations and an outreach service. The library is home to over 250,000 books, CDs, DVDs, board games, and activity kits, 147 public computers, and information services.
