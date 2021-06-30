Lila Vassar passed away November 22, 2021. Memorial Service July 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m.
Luncheon to follow at the church. For more information, call Howard at 320-676-3123.
To plant a tree in memory of Lila Vassar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
