When I was in college, I went to a concert for one music group and came out head-over-heels in love with a different one.
It was a concert for a group called The Oh Hellos, an ensemble that’s pretty rootsy and literary and whimsical. Being at a small liberal arts college, many of us had heard of them and loved their concept album that centered on C. S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters.” While I absolutely loved the dynamic performance they put on – their energy remains unmatched for me – it was the duo who opened up for them that catapulted my life into a new stratosphere: Penny and Sparrow.
The concert took place in an old gym, one that was being used for dances and some alumni dinners; it wasn’t anything too extravagant, and as far as concert venues go, it was pretty intimate. I remember standing not far from the stage, feeling lost and found all at once in the harmonies and lyrics between Kyle Jahnke and Andy Baxter. Intricate and spell-binding, they even stepped off the mic for one of their songs, acoustic guitar only, no amplification. It was then I really knew my heart was gone.
In that moment, I found myself wishing to hold someone’s hand. Not any particular hand, just a human hand. It was the kind of music that makes you feel so wholly seen and longing for connection. I went with a friend to the concert, and we talked about how we both had felt it during the unplugged song especially. It wasn’t a romantic inclination; it was just vulnerability.
About a year ago now, I went with my now-husband, then-boyfriend to a concert for a band I only really know because of him – the Mountain Goats. John Darnielle, the frontman, isn’t a particularly amazing vocalist, but you stick around because of the breadth of lyrics. And in that auditorium with Erik, after the absence of live music in the midst of the pandemic, that old feeling of vulnerability and connection stirred in me again. And that time, I did get to hold someone’s hand.
Not all that long ago, during a conversation, someone told me they don’t like live music. I had to keep my mouth from gaping wide open. He said the live versions of songs sound so different from the recorded versions. He doesn’t like that. I kind of laughed – that’s precisely the reason I love live music. Of course, the production of a recorded song is great, something to enjoy as well, but getting to be present for the emotion of a song, to experience it with a crowd of people who love this artist for all the same reasons and completely different ones as you.
After a concert, I always experience the cycle of only listening to that artist on repeat for sometimes weeks. It’s a compulsion. All other music in that span of time just doesn’t vibe with me. And so it is now. I’m stuck in a very happy loop of listening to the Decemberists.
Last Monday, after getting the paper off to the press, I hurried home, changed, and Erik and I set off for Surly Brewing in Minneapolis. The concert took place at their Festival Field. I had never been to Surly before, let alone the open space behind it. But it was a beautiful night. We got some food from one of the trucks, sat on the curb and enjoyed the atmosphere.
Erik is a huge music nerd. He’s not a musician, but I don’t know anyone else who knows more about music groups than him. As a joke, I started reading whatever people’s shirts said, asking if he had ever heard of that band. And me? I do not claim to have even a third of the depth of music knowledge as Erik, but a) we beat his family in music trivia earlier this summer, and b) music is like poetry, right? It absolutely amplifies your experience to know stuff about the artist or author, but it kind of boils down to how does it make you feel? What’s the rhythm, how does the melody interact with the lyrics?
All that to say, the Decemberists kind of hold it all for me. They’ve been around “for a minute,” as the kids say, so their catalog is deep, to say the least, and they write about everything. Also, they have a steady accordion as part of their ensemble. Amazing.
There’s something entirely magical about standing with a bunch of strangers, united because of this one group. And as the sun was sinking below the horizon, dusting all of us in its golden splendor, I was really happy with my head on Erik’s shoulder as Colin Meloy sang “June Hymn,” even as we’re getting ready to bid summer farewell for now. “Here’s a hymn to welcome in the day, / heralding a summer’s early sway. / And all the bulbs all coming in / to begin.”
That connectivity and peace made staying up late worth it. I wasn’t thinking about the county board meeting I had to be at the next morning, and I wasn’t thinking about the inevitable typos I would find in published print after combing over everything countless times. Music does that to us: It can move us through wherever we find ourselves in life. It doesn’t offer solutions, but it can provide changes in perspective. It can move us. It makes a late night totally and completely worth it.
