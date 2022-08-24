When I was in college, I went to a concert for one music group and came out head-over-heels in love with a different one.

It was a concert for a group called The Oh Hellos, an ensemble that’s pretty rootsy and literary and whimsical. Being at a small liberal arts college, many of us had heard of them and loved their concept album that centered on C. S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters.” While I absolutely loved the dynamic performance they put on – their energy remains unmatched for me – it was the duo who opened up for them that catapulted my life into a new stratosphere: Penny and Sparrow.

