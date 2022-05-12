Isle author, Mary Wasche, has just published her fifth novel, “Now or Never,” the story of a fed-up wife and mother who goes on strike, with unexpected and drastic consequences.
“It’s for every woman who’s ever dreamed of leaving it all behind, and for every man who wants to better understand the woman he lives with,” said Wasche.
Early reader comments include, “I found myself right there in Minnesota lake country through these pages. More importantly, I now see my wife in a new light,” and another writes, “Yesterday I purchased and read your book, ‘Now or Never’. I read the entire book the same day I bought it. I felt like I was reading my own story. Thank you for helping me feel like my feelings are valid, that I’m not crazy, and that I’m not alone!”
Wasche’s other novels, which merge mystery, crime, history, family drama, and romance, also feature strong women who overcome difficult circumstances. They include: “Escape to Alaska” - a crime witness hides out in a tiny settlement on scrap of Alaskan coastline; “Resolute Heart” - a post Civil War doomed romance; “Murder in Wasilla” — a method of murder you’ll never guess; “sHERlock” - a Book in Screenplay Form - What? Sherlock was actually a woman in disguise?
Another of Wasche’s novels is on an agent’s desk.
She has also written award-winning screenplays, one of which was a finalist in the Beverly Hills Film Festival.
A Wadena native, Mary and her husband, Marty, are spending retirement at their Mille Lacs Lake home after careers and raising a family in suburban Minneapolis.
She does book signings and speaks to groups on “How to get a Book From Your Head Into Your Hand” – a popular subject!
Wasche’s books are available from Amazon, Nook, book stores, select gift and variety shops, Barnes & Noble, The Mille Lacs Messenger office and web site: www.marywasche.com
“Escape to Alaska” and “Now or Never” can also be “read” in audible form. The others will also be available in that form later in the year.
