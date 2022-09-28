What kind of person hops on an animal up to six times their weight (maybe more) and rides at wild speeds in a designed pattern, which doesn’t even scratch the surface of the time, money, and effort this crazy person put in behind the scenes with this behemoth of a being?
Meet 11-year-old Ava Mauer, a quietly spunky barrel-racer, who goes to Isle Schools. She and her pony, Splash, are making waves in the barrel-racing world, and they have no intentions of slowing down.
Ava has been riding horses for most of her life. During a recent interview, she said she rode horses “quite a bit” when she was younger, thanks to her aunt, Anna Haggberg. Haggberg rode as a barrel-racer before, too, and she got Ava hooked about two years ago. “I liked it,” Ava said, “and I kept doing it, and getting faster and faster.”
Since that time, Ava has joined the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) and the Pro Elite World Challenge (PEWC), a couple of the bigger clubs in the state of Minnesota. Through those organizations and competitions, she’s made a lot of friends.
The camaraderie keeps Ava coming back, and so does the fierce competition. Anna described how it feels moments before entering the arena for a competition: “Your nerves eat at you. … [Barrel-racing is] almost like playing with death.”
For barrel-racing, three barrels are set up in a triangular shape, and the racers form a cloverleaf pattern as they ride. It’s about speed and agility, sure, and it’s also about precision, rounding those barrels tightly at top speeds. Without falling. Or stumbling.
You wouldn’t even know that’s on Ava’s mind talking to her. She’s cool, calm and collected, breaking into a gleeful smile once in a while as she’s talking about her and Splash. She has fallen – just once. Not even while she was riding Splash. She was on a horse named Cookie Dough, and it was after her run, when she was coming in. Nothing serious.
Over the summer, Ava competes in a show every week. Each competition lasts from three to four days. One weekend a month from March to November, she’s at a competition. In the next two months, Ava has three competitions lined up.
And she’s an amazing competitor. This past summer, at an NBHA state competition, Ava was just one spot away from being able to compete in Georgia, which is an NBHA youth world event. Not only that, but she was a 5D reserve state champion in a group that goes up to age 18.
There is maybe a bit of a stigma of sorts with barrel racing, though, Anna said. “People don’t think barrel racing is a sport.”
Ava chimed in: “Like my brother.”
Anna continued, “But it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of time.”
The rush of competing is thrilling, but there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to get ready for those competitions. On any given morning during the weekdays, you may find Ava out at 5:30 a.m., riding and working with Splash. She admitted, “I’m not really an early person.” But she does it all the same.
Splash came into Ava’s life about two years ago. And while sometimes a person has to work hard to connect with their horse – essential, especially if you’re going to compete – Ava said her and Splash’s connection was “pretty immediate.”
They got Splash from a family near Hinckley. After Ava had visited to see Splash, the family wanted to do what they could to make sure those two got together. They thought the pony was about seven years old. Ava said after having Splash’s teeth examined, she looks to be more about 11, the same age as Ava.
What’s Splash like? “She’s really stubborn,” Ava said with a smile. But she rides Splash as much as she can, keeping that connection fresh and strong. Sometimes the stubbornness rears up. Ava recounted how this past spring, she fell off Splash three times while trying to work her. “I lost it. [I said to her,] I’m making you listen to me.”
Anna added how good of an outlet barrel racing has been. “The kids don’t get in trouble,” she said. While Ava has made lots of good friends all over the state – like Aulie van Camp, Adrianna Schneider, Annika Olson, Madison and Riley Glacken – “there’s not a lot of kids in the area” who compete, something they’d like to see change.
Through it, kids “learn a lot of values.” Self-discipline and responsibility being just two. It’s also therapeutic.
The kids involved also learn to take care of another being. As Ava said, “They (the horses) can’t tell you what’s wrong with them.” From spending time with them and getting to know them, you figure out what works and what doesn’t. Plus, you’re responsible for cleaning up after them, feeding them, grooming them.
Ava loves the whole package of barrel racing. Once she outgrows Splash, she’s excited to find another horse who “knows what it’s doing.”
And then, who knows?
“I want to go far; I want to be professional,” Ava said.
And she can do it. She’s earned three belt buckles in two years, which a person earns by being the top of a series division.
Coming up, Ava will be competing for the second year in a row at the Sherry Cervi Youth Finals in Verndale, Minn. Cervi is a National Finals Rodeo barrel racing champion, Ava’s favorite pro.
“It’s just so fun,” she said about the Youth Finals. “You meet so many people.” And she gets to represent the state of Minnesota among 400 contestants.
With all the competitions, competitors can win money and gear. Anna said Ava has a savings account for her winnings, and a lot of competitions offer scholarships as well.
To accomplish her dreams of becoming a professional barrel racer, Ava said, “I need to ride a lot more,” with more horses, she added.
As Ava keeps growing and honing her skills with her horse, there’s little doubt she can take it all the way.
