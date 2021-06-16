As if the pandemic hasn’t been hard enough on bars and restaurants, crawling out from under the pandemic is reportedly also proving to be a challenge for the industry.
Local bars and restaurants are reporting that they are having trouble with staffing levels, so much so that they have had to close on certain days, reduce hours and take other measures to compensate for the issue.
For example, Muggs of Mille Lacs owner, Rob Dubbs, said he is having to close on Mondays for the foreseeable future because of staffing shortages. Beyond that he has cut the menu back to make it simpler and create shorter wait times. Dubbs has owned the restaurant for eight years and has always had the kitchen strictly open until 10 p.m. and the bar open until midnight, but due to the staffing shortage, hours have been reduced. “That’s never happened,” he said.
Dubbs added that there is traditionally a labor shortage in the lake community in the summer due to the tourist economy, but with the extra unemployment money, currently with an extra $300 per week, it has spread them thin on workers, he added.
“There are a lot of people sitting out of the labor market because they don’t have to work,” noted Dubbs. He noted that he doesn’t think those who are choosing not to reenter the labor market are all bad or lazy, however.
He suggested that many are single moms who now don’t have to pay for daycare for their children or pay for gas to drive to work and get to spend time with their children.
“That’s a big part of it, the unemployment benefits, along with the extra stimulus money,” said Dubbs.
He said, “With the staff we have, so many have been with us for a long time and are absolutely terrific and we would be in trouble without them. But we are back to normal capacity as of a couple weeks ago but don’t have all of our tables out because it would take a toll on our staff.”
Twin Pines, Appeldoorn’s, Beckham’s Bar & Bistro, and BayView all reported the same issues.
Owner of Twin Pines Resort in Garrison, Bill Eno, said they’ve had to close Tuesday and Wednesday, where they have typically been closed just on Tuesdays.
“We’ve had to close an extra day because there just isn’t enough help,” said Eno, emphasizing that he currently has good people working for him but doesn’t want to put too much strain on them.
He noted on another level as fallout from the pandemic restrictions and shutdowns, things he used to be able to purchase aren’t available. “Just getting cable for my boat, for example, Fleet Farm says it will be there and it’s not,” noted Eno.
Owner of BayView Bar & Grill in Onamia, Ramona Forbord, announced on Facebook: “Due to extra and extended unemployment benefits, it has proven to be difficult for us to find additional summer staff which has resulted in our team being understaffed during the busy summer season.” She went on to say that they are forced to adjust their hours until further notice to accommodate their new staffing model. “We are sorry for any inconvenience and hope to get back to normal in the near future. Thank you for all of your support and understanding.”
Owner of Beckham’s Bar & Bistro in Isle, Bob Koelfgen, said that it is hard to find people to hire there as well. “With the unemployment and extensions, it’s made it tough. We’re staffed but not over staffed,” he said. He did add that they are planning on opening their new outdoor bar decks by July 1.
Staffing not just a Mille Lacs problem
CNN reported in late May that millions of Americans remain unemployed while companies, big and small, are reporting extreme difficulty in finding workers. Many Republican governors have rejected the $300 per week unemployment benefit that was included in the Democrats’ COVID relief bill this March due to the labor shortage. The benefit runs out this September.
With the food service industry experiencing the greatest amount of hardships in the shutdowns, primarily in democratic controlled states like Minnesota, those workers were the ones laid off and receiving hefty unemployment benefits starting at an additional $600 per week and now an additional $300 per week. This has primarily impacted smaller businesses, already hit hard by the pandemic, as the larger businesses that pay more have lured the available workers to their companies.
Eligibility for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in Minnesota is quite broad which doesn’t encourage workers to return to work, even while 63% of Minnesotans have been vaccinated or have otherwise had the virus and gained immunity. Additionally, under Minnesota refusing a job that would threaten your health or safety (refusing to accept work for an employer not in compliance with local, state or national health and safety standards directly related to COVID-19 … including face mask wearing or physical distancing measures) does not disqualify you from receiving regular unemployment benefits.
Another eligibility option for PUA in Minnesota is if parents have children who have had school turned to distance learning or daycare canceled due to the pandemic. Minnesota Unemployment Insurance currently states: “As long as you made a reasonable effort to find other childcare and requested time off or other accommodation from your employer and no reasonable accommodation was available,” you can receive benefits.
Conditions for receiving weekly PUA, as outlined by the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance (UI) Department, require unemployed individuals to be able and willing to immediately accept work in their usual occupation or other suitable employment and actively seek work even if working part-time or expecting to return to a seasonal job. “You must make a serious effort to find work every week you request a benefit payment,” the handbook states.
To receive this benefit under PUA, an individual must self-certify that he or she is otherwise able and available to work, according to the Minnesota UI website. In California, individuals receiving the benefit “are not currently required to look for work each week to be eligible for benefits,” according to the state’s employment development department.
As of May 2021, the hospitality sector was down 2.8 million jobs compared to pre-pandemic times.
Proportionately more men than women, as reported in a May CNBC article, have reentered the workforce. Experts say this points to continued challenges for women who typically are the primary caregivers to find stable and accessible childcare.
The article cited that research indicated hesitancy to take a job has more to do with health concerns of the virus than the benefits from PUA. But other analysts say workers are now reconsidering the types of jobs they’re now looking for, such as ones with better pay or more flexibility; roles that use different skill sets; or openings in industries that are more stable.
Research from the Bank of America recently found that the PUA benefits do keep people from looking for work but only if people made less than $32,000 per year. For these low-income individuals, it may make more sense to them to not work and continue to collect benefits. And for higher-income earners, it may not.
Editor’s note: This story is part of ongoing coverage looking at the pandemic and its effect on our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.