Nick Eklund, of Isle and a local equipment operator by trade, won first place at the Brainerd International Raceway in the Muscle Car Shootout over this past Labor day weekend.
Running a 1970 Dodge Dart loaded with a modified 440 big block which Eklund, age 29, said, “It included work on the cam, some head work and a bigger carburetor. We also moved the leaf springs to the inside to accommodate the 31 inch x 12.5 inch wide racing tires.” The Dart also has a three speed 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission and a 4.56:1 rear end and runs on 110 octane racing fuel.
Even though it has an automatic transmission, Eklund would manually shift to the different gears as timing is of the essence when shifting. “Too early and you’re not maximizing your engines full potential; too late and you take the risk of bogging out for a fraction of a second.” One of Eklund’s wins was by .003 seconds, exemplifying how critical shift timing is.
But even with all the modifications, it’s still street legal, as long as the right tires are on it. “To be street legal, you have to have some sort of tread on the tires; they can’t be full-on racing slicks.” Eklund clarified.
A lifelong resident of Isle, Eklund purchased the car in March and has embraced the racing circuit ever since. “This is the first year with this car. Growing up, I was always a fan and went to a lot of races,” Eklund confessed, adding that he’s been a motorhead since he was a kid.
Interestingly enough, the final three cars were all different makes: Eklund’s Dodge Dart, a Chevrolet Chevelle and a Ford Mustang. The class Eklund raced in is called “Strip Eliminator 2” (SE-2), and to qualify for this class, the time in the quarter mile race must fall within 11.50 and 13.99 seconds.
This was also “bracket racing.” In bracket racing, the times are averaged for each car in prior races and the green starting light is staggered accordingly. So if one car is 1.5 seconds faster on average, their green light would go 1.5 seconds after the competitions to keep it a level playing field. This is different from your standard “heads up racing” when both greens start at the same time.
There were 95 cars total in the SE-2 class. It was single elimination throughout the day on the Sunday before Labor Day.
Eklund noted, “I had seven or eight rounds of racing to get to the finals.” Eklund’s fastest time for the day was 11.507 seconds in the quarter mile, and he topped out at 115.8 miles per hour and was turning around 6,600-6,700 RPM’s at the finish line.
