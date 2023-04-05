If Minnesota food shelves were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Hunger Solutions calculated based on 2022 food shelf data that 10 people would visit a food shelf every minute.
It’s no secret that rising prices are putting the pinch on family wallets, and as COVID emergency funds and benefits come to an end, more and more individuals are experiencing food insecurity.
Both the Onamia and Isle food shelves, and other area food shelves, are poised to help fill needs for families and individuals. Over the past two years, both food shelves have seen an increase in the number of people who have come in to use their services.
Minnesotans set a record for food shelf visits, according to Hunger Solutions. At 5.5 million visits in 2022, that number is almost two million more than visits in 2021. The previous record was set in 2020 – the 2022 record was about 1.7 million more.
Karen Roeschlein, who volunteers at the Isle Food Shelf, said she hasn’t noticed an increase in people using the food shelf. Their numbers have remained steady for the past four to five months, but she has noticed three to four new families every distribution time. She added that she doesn’t expect there to be concerns about keeping the shelves full after added SNAP benefits from the pandemic end next month, but there is a concern of the varieties of foods offered.
In addition to donations of items, Roeschlein orders from Second Harvest in Grand Rapids with monetary donations. Through Second Harvest, the food shelf can get “some items at no charge,” Roeschlein said. Locally, “Teal’s is very good about giving us a good discount,” she added.
The format of how families receive goods from the food shelf has changed in Isle, too. Secretary Karen Tramm shared, “We are now having our neighbors [come] in to choose the items they need/like/use from our inventory.” Tramm said during the pandemic and after, families were given pre-filled bags catered to the number of people in the household. Switching it up has allowed “people to get what they like and cuts down on waste.”
Roeschlein said cereals always go over well, as do personal items, at the food shelf.
Volunteers continue to make the Isle Food Shelf a possibility, as well as the generous donations of community members and churches in the area – whether its time, money or items. Use of the food shelf has been increasing, according to average numbers from Tramm. She shared that in 2022, 85 households a month used their services, with about 3,000 pounds of food a month distributed. That amounted to 36,772 pounds of food distributed for 2022. In 2021, about 75 households a month were served, with 2,295 pounds on average distributed each month for a total of 27,559 pounds distributed for the year.
In Onamia, Food Shelf Coordinator Meghan Reed noted that 2021 numbers at their distribution center may be a little off “since people were still restricting themselves because of COVID, and food stamps were increased.” She said more clients came back in 2022, and with pandemic SNAP benefits coming to an end in April, “I assume the numbers will be going up even more.”
The food shelf in Onamia had 777 family visits in 2021; in 2022, there were 1,192 family visits. Reed did say that if a family came in 12 different times, they would be counted for 12 of those visits.
Both the Onamia and Isle food shelves offer household cleaning, hygiene and personal care products to their “neighbors.” Alaina Larson of the Onamia food shelf said that, particularly, donations of toiletries “are really helpful.” She added that their volunteers are who help them serve their neighbors well. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them,” Larson said.
Reed agreed and said, “They are amazing, and I am thankful for them everyday.”
Similarly to Isle, Onamia allows neighbors to come through their store and perform a shop for items that work well for their family or household. Reed said that they encourage people to call and “make an appointment to secure a stop” before coming. “They can try and walk in, but normally [we] are booked up with neighbors.” Onamia also does offer curbside pick-up and will deliver to seniors.
The food shelf in Onamia can be reached at 320-532-7665 to schedule a curbside pick-up or senior doorstep delivery. Any individuals interested in volunteering can go to familypathways.org/volunteer/ to fill out the appropriate form for a volunteer coordinator to contact them. The Onamia Food Pantry is located at 502 Main Street in Onamia.
The Isle Food Shelf is open the first and third Tuesday of every month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage. Tramm said donations of non-perishable foods can be dropped off at Teal’s Market in Isle “any time,” otherwise they can be dropped off at the food shelf on distribution days. Financial donations can be made at First National Bank in Isle, mailed to PO Box 344 Isle, MN 56342 or given to any food shelf volunteer.
Neighbors help neighbors. Please see the list below for other food pantries and shelves in the Mille Lacs Lake area.
Fare For All, Onamia - Onamia Veterans Club; Monthly on a Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Upcoming events: April 5, May 3, May 31, June 28, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Nov. 29.
Garrison Area Caregivers, Garrison - Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 320-692-5399. Located at 9541 Madison Street.
Aitkin Community Food Shelf, First Lutheran Church - Second and fourth Thursday of the month, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Emergency boxes available. 107 2nd Street SE, 218-927-2028.
Ogilvie Food Shelf - Open 8-10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Serves residents of the Ogilvie School District. 225 E George St. 320-556-3430.
McGregor Area Food Shelf - Open 10 a.m. to noon on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month; primarily serves the McGregor area. 92 N Maddy Street, 218-426-3330.
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Food Shelf: District 1- Food Distribution Program Building - 18562 Minobimaadizi Loop, Onamia. Call for hours, 320-532-7880.
Onamia Community Center hosts Ruby’s Pantry the first Monday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon. In Brainerd, Ruby’s Pantry is held the second Tuesday of the month at the Northern Pacific Center. Aitkin hosts Ruby’s Pantry the first Saturday of the month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Journey North Community Church. It is $25 for a cart full of groceries.
