Onamia High junior Ashley Strang, representing the Mille Lacs Raiders, became the first girls wrestler to earn a ticket to the state girls wrestling tourney by placing second in the Section 6/7 girls wrestling tournament last week.
Onamia High junior Ashley Strang, representing the Mille Lacs Raiders, became the first girls wrestler to earn a ticket to the state girls wrestling tourney by placing second in the Section 6/7 girls wrestling tournament last week.
Photo by Shelly Lamke
Medalist
Isle senior Abby Fitzharris proudly displayed the fifth-place medal she earned at the Section 6/7 girls tourney last week.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, two Mille Lacs Raider girl wrestlers traveled to Sartell to participate in the MSHSL Girls Section 6/7 Tournament. This is the state qualifier tourney with the top two girls in each weight class earning a ticket to the state tournament at Excel Energy Center on March 3-4.
Junior Abby Fitzharris was representing the Raiders at the 132-pound class. After a tough back and forth battle in her first round match, Abby was pinned in the third period and moved down into the consolation round. There she faced Jocelyn Krube from Coon Rapids. This time Abby was able to prevail and after a great second period reversal pinned her opponent. In the consolation semifinals Abby faced Brittany Carlson from Milaca, and after falling behind 2-1, put Carlson to her back and nearly pinned her. However, the Milaca wrestler was able to turn the tide and defeated Abby in the third period. In her final match of the day for fifth place, Abby once again fought well, but lost and earned sixth place.
At 145, Ashley Strang was the third-seeded wrestler in the bracket. After a first round bye, she was set to face a returning state entrant in Madelyn Gallant from Wadena-Deer Creek. Ashley took control early and scored a quick takedown and forced Gallant to her back. Gallant was able to fight out of it and earn a reversal before Strang was able to score a reversal of her own to take a 7-2 lead into the second period.
Starting the second period in the down position, Strang muscled her way to a reversal and then put Gallant to her back. This time it was for good as Ashley earned a second period pin and punched her ticket into the finals.
Awaiting Strang in the championship match was the number-one-seeded grappler from Mora, Lindsay Nosbush. The match started out slowly as each wrestler attempted takedowns but were unsuccessful. With only 14 seconds left, however, Nosbush was able to grab a two-point takedown and an early 2-0 lead. The second period started with Nosbush earning a reversal. But Strang came back and scored a reversal of her own and then put on a killer head lever to attempt to gain some near-fall points. However, time was not on her side and the clock ran out before she could get any points.
Down 4-2, Strang had her work cut out for her with only two-minutes left. Nosbush started in the down position, scored an escape and a takedown and held a 7-2 lead. This would turn out to be the final score and Strang would take home the silver medal. This second-place finish meant that Ashley qualified for the state tournament and will represent the Raiders in St. Paul on March 2. She is the first ever Raider girl to qualify for this honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.