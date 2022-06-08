Isle High School’s Class of 2022 was recognized at commencement ceremonies Friday, May 27. The three top honor students, Gabriella Susanne Lilledahl, Emily Rayne Tienter and Daniel Edward Miller, were presented that evening by principal Jeremy Schultz. Watch for next week’s Mille Lacs Messenger, which will include a special section devoted to the area’s Classes of 2022.
Isle High School’s Class of 2022 was recognized at commencement ceremonies Friday, May 27. The three top honor students, Gabriella Susanne Lilledahl, Emily Rayne Tienter and Daniel Edward Miller, were presented that evening by principal Jeremy Schultz. Watch for next week’s Mille Lacs Messenger, which will include a special section devoted to the area’s Classes of 2022.
Submitted photo
Zoe Brandon enjoying her last day as a student, waving to the crowd gathered along the street leading from OHS to downtown following last Friday’s graduation program.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
