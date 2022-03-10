The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity speech team has earned its share of trophies and ribbons so far this season. The team pictured above includes: Front: Rihanna Smith and Izzy Cerallo. Back: Annabel Blue, Alicia Laughery (coach), Svea Carlson, Noah Jacobson, Nox Gray, Jennifer Dickson, Arianna Cash-Heeman and Max Patterson.
Submitted photos
Starred in speech
Onamia High’s Jennifer Dickson placed third overall among hundreds who took part in the Princeton Tiger Invitational speech meet in late February.
“Speech is back-- live and in person!,” were the words of the Mille Lacs Raiders Speech Coach Alicia Laughery more than mid-way though the competitive season.
The Raiders varsity speech team started out its season strong, bringing home a second place team trophy at its home meet and a first place team trophy at the North Branch Invitational.
On Feb. 26, the team competed at the Princeton Tigerhead Invitational, one of most elite tournaments of the year, which featured 33 teams competing in 13 categories.
Four Raiders broke into finals at that meet, including Olivia Gray who placed sixth in drama honors finals, Arianna Cash-Hemann who placed sixth in prose honor finals, and Noah Jacobson who placed fifth in drama honors finals.
Jennifer Dickson made the top tier finals in storytelling and placed third overall.
