The fish house above stands beside the hole in the ice it was fished out of Thursday morning, Dec. 2, on Shakopee Lake near Onamia after breaking though the ice the day before. This was one of several shelters to have broken through the ice on that lake during the first week of December.
Photo by Bob Statz
A sunken spear-house on Shakopee Lake that went viral over social media last week.
Just because spearfishing opened on Dec. 1 around Mille Lacs, does not necessarily mean the ice on the big lake and those surrounding ponds is good enough to support heavy ice and dark houses. This was the case on Shakopee Lake, a small lake near Onamia on Dec. 2, when several spear-houses broke through the five inches of ice following two days of above-normal temps in mid-Minnesota.
The ice on Shakopee Lake supported light spear-houses, but cutting a large hole for spearing, along with the heat generated in and around the hole allows those shelters to melt ice below it and sink.
Because Shakopee Lake is relatively shallow, all the houses that sunk were eventually righted. But, the fact remains, the Minneapolis area just experienced the fourth-warmest meteorological fall (Sept. 1-Nov. 30) on record, so daytime highs, along with many above-normal nighttime lows, had not produced good ice making as of the first few days of December. During those days, most of the bays on Mille Lacs Lake contained a sheet of ice, and toward the end of the first week in the new month temperatures were moving back to normal.
The daytime temperature on Monday, Dec. 6 was not expected to reach 10 degrees Fahrenheit, so ice was being made that day and night, but the bulk of the big lake was still open water heading into week two of the month. As in every winter fishing season, patrons of the lakes ought to consult local bait shops and resorts to learn the ice conditions on area lakes.
