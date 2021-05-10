This year’s legislative session started Jan. 5 and is scheduled to adjourn May 17. Most odd-number years are considered budgeting years for the state government, but that does not preclude bills related to bonding or policy from being passed. Below are bills on which local legislators are listed as chief authors that may directly impact the Mille Lacs community if passed. Not all of the bills will become law, or may not make it past committees. This list is not an exhaustive list of bills that our local legislators have been working on.
Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton)
HF48: A bill that would require the 1873 Ceded Territory Fisheries Technical Committee to negotiate with the eight Ojibwe bands to disregard hooking mortality when determining if the state has reached its safe harvest level for walleye. The bill also would require the commissioner of natural resources submit a report to the appropriate House and Senate committees by Jan. 15, 2022.
HF49: A bill that would require the commissioner of natural resources negotiate with the eight Ojibwe bands represented on the 1837 Ceded Territory Fisheries Technical Committee to allow at least two members of the Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Technical Committee attend all meetings of the Ceded Territory Fisheries Technical Committee.
HF50: A bill that would modify the definition of a small business by increasing the max volume of business done from $500,000 to $750,000.
HF63: A bill that would modify the Lake Mille Lacs area economic relief program by removing the cap on remaining principal for loan forgiveness and require the commissioner of employment and economic development request Mille Lacs County forgives all outstanding loans issued under the program.
HF236: A bill that would instruct the Minnesota Department of Education to develop a plan for administering the MCA tests to students attending school through an in-person, hybrid or distance program.
HF261:A bill that would have made COVID-19 vaccines available to teachers during the same time as frontline workers. But the bill also would have explicitly made vaccines optional for school staff and students for attending in-person.
HF309: A bill that would modify rules for disciplining students and codifies and code of ethics for teachers.
SF628: A bill that would require the Minnesota Department of Education to develop a plan for administering the MCA tests to all students, regardless of how they choose to attend school.
HF857: A bill that would reclassify teachers as essential employees and remove teacher-specific restrictions on laws governing when employees may strike.
HF1187: A bill that would modify rules for importing minnows into Minnesota.
HF1321: A bill that would allow Mille Lacs County to put a question to the voters for a 0.5% sales tax that would fund a public works building for the county.
HF1527: A bill that would expand what subjects are allowed to have locally-adopted standards for education to social studies, history, geography, economics and government and citizenship.
HF2256: A bill that would allow municipalities to issue liquor licenses to event centers operating on a farm.
Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton)
SF1: A bill that would require any executive order that closes businesses to the public to be approved by a simple majority of both houses of the legislature. The bill also would allow businesses to operate at full capacity if they develop a COVID-19 safety plan and maintains a good-faith effort to keep the business safe.
SF84: A bill that would modify the Lake Mille Lacs area economic relief program by removing the cap on remaining principal for loan forgiveness and require the commissioner of employment and economic development request Mille Lacs County forgives all outstanding loans issued under the program.
SF288: A bill that would modify the definition of a small business by increasing the max volume of business done from $500,000 to $750,000.
SF292: A bill that would allow for exemptions to vaccination requirements by schools and child care facilities for sincerely held religious beliefs.
SF293: A bill that would require the 1873 Ceded Territory Fisheries Technical Committee to negotiate with the eight Ojibwe bands to disregard hooking mortality when determining if the state has reached its safe harvest level for walleye. The bill also would require the commissioner of natural resources submit a report to the appropriate House and Senate committees by Jan. 15, 2022.
SF294: A bill that would require the commissioner of natural resources negotiate with the eight Ojibwe bands represented on the 1837 Ceded Territory Fisheries Technical Committee to allow at least two members of the Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Technical Committee attend all meetings of the Ceded Territory Fisheries Technical Committee.
SF355: A bill that would modify penalties for trespassing on property containing critical public service facilities, utilities or pipelines, making it a felony to do so with intent to damage or destroy the facility and making parties directly involved in the trespass or who recruited the trespasser liable for any damages.
SF356: A bill that would prohibit physicians from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
SF357: A bill that would remove the acreage minimums for wetland replacement ratios.
SF358: A bill that would include motorcycles in flat tax rate laws governing collectible and non-collectible, older vehicles.
SF359: A bill that would allow business owners to bring action in district court against the state for loss of income or property due to total or partial closure of the business as a result of executive orders issued after May 1, 2021, during a declared peacetime public emergency.
SF450: A bill that would prevent the Pollution Control Agency from implementing maximum allowable standards of emission of air contaminants from motor vehicles.
SF941: A bill that would expand how many parents involved in a child protection case can receive court-appointed counsel. The bill appropriates $520,000 in 2022 and 2023 to fund the appointments.
SF952: A bill that would clarify that anyone certified by the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board may provide medical care to a police dog wounded in the line of duty.
SF984: A bill that would modify some definitions for laws regarding personal care assistance programs.
SF986: A bill that would expand the definition of veteran to include individuals naturalized as part of the federal Hmong Veterans’ Naturalization Act of 2000 or otherwise served honorably in a special guerrilla unit or irregular forces operating in support of U.S. armed forces between 1961 and 1975.
SF992: A bill that would repeal the energy conservation improvement program.
SF1025: A bill that would modify requirements relating to indemnification agreements in building and construction contracts.
SF1172: A bill that would require physicians provide an ingredient list of a vaccine before providing it to a patient, including if the vaccine contains cells from an aborted fetus. The bill also appropriates an unspecified amount for implementation.
SF1230: A bill that would expand whistleblower protections to public employees who report mismanagement or wasted funds.
SF1231: A bill that would allow Mille Lacs County to put a question to the voters for a 0.5% sales tax that would fund a public works building for the county.
SF1254: A bill modifying certain requirements for cottage food producers.
SF1434: A bill that would allow Teachers Retirement Association for an individual born on Nov. 30, 1955, among other requirements.
SF1607: A bill that would establish the Commission on Fatherhood. The commission would seek to enhance the well-being of children by providing opportunities to fathers. The bill would appropriate $50,000 in 2022 and 2023 for the commission.
SF1608: A bill that would propose a constitutional amendment to strengthen the single subject requirements for legislation.
SF1609: A bill that would allow parents to bring civil suit against schools or other government action for providing minors with material deemed obscene.
SF1610: A bill that would allow cottage food producers to sell homemade pet foods.
SF1612: A bill that would require utilities include information on effort to minimize impacts to workers due to retiring facilities in their resource plans.
SF1613: A bill that would propose a constitutional amendment that explicitly extends Fourth Amendment protections from unreasonable searches to citizen’s electronic communications and data.
SF1614: A bill that would modify reporting requirements for biennial audits relating to law enforcement automated license plate readers.
SF1738: A bill that would appropriate $1.979 million in general obligation bonds and $1.869 million in trunk highway bonds for an intersection between highways 10, 25, 8 and 52 in Becker.
SF1802: A bill that would establish “Choose Life” special license plates for motor vehicles.
SF1807: A bill that would extend the sunset of temporary exceptions for certain filings of mortgages and deeds of trusts.
SF1941: A bill that would establish the “Minnesota Food Freedom Act” which would exempt sellers of homemade food from certain regulations.
SF1955: A bill that would prohibit local governments from banning new natural gas hookups in residential construction.
SF2202: A bill that would prohibit local governments from establishing or increasing excise taxes or fees on the production and distribution of food or food containers.
SF2203: A bill that would allow municipalities to issue liquor licenses to event centers operating on a farm.
SF2204: A bill that would modify the community energy transition grant program.
SF2205: A bill that would establish a program for testing private residential water supplies and grant funding for remediation.
