Minnesota’s own Seth Feider won the 2021 Bassmaster Angler of the Year. He secured the win on day two of the Elite event at the St. Lawrence River. He placed 13th overall in the tournament, but that was enough to put him ahead of the competition for overall event points to secure the first place spot.
Feider has been fishing the Elite series for seven years. This was his first AOY win, and it earned him $100,000.
You may remember the name Seth Feider from the 2016 Bassmaster Elite Angler of the Year event that came to Mille Lacs and all its glory in 2016. It was the final competition of the top fifty qualifying anglers to determine the prestigious Angler of the Year (AOY) for Bassmaster. Seth didn’t win AOY in 2016, but he did win the tournament with a stunning three day bag limit of 76 lbs 5 oz. That averaged over five pounds per fish.
Interestingly, it almost didn’t happen, Feider started out the 2016 season with very mediocre results, but then placed second in an Elite Series event on the mighty Mississippi river just the week before the championship and that catapulted him up the ranks and he qualified for the fiftieth and final spot for the AOY tournament on Mille Lacs.
Feider’s hometown is New Market, Minn., where he lives with his wife and two children, but he is no stranger to the Mille Lacs area and the back to back Bassmaster events on Mille Lacs in 2016 that he won, and the thirteenth place finish in 2017 proved that.
By winning the coveted AOY, Feider joins some historic names in the bass fishing industry to the likes of: Bill Dance, Roland Martin, Jimmy Houston, Hank Parker and of course Kevin VanDam.
Feider has racked up some impressive stats as a professional bass fisherman fishing in over 80 tournaments. He has 19 top 10 finishes including 3 first place, 3 second place and 2 third place finishes. He’s also brought almost $900,000 home in winnings. Another interesting stat is that he’s weighed well north of 3000 lbs of bass during these tournaments.
Minnesota is steeped in fishing tradition and Feider has definitely made Minnesota proud with his angling prowess.
