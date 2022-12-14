If you see something, say something. Even better, do something.
That’s what the Gustafsons did when they saw Hurricane Ian ravaging the Florida coastline; Ian made landfall west of Fort Myers on Sept. 28.
Flashbacks came back to Mark and Theresa, when they hunkered down and weathered Hurricane Irma in September 2017 at their Fort Myers home, before moving back to Minnesota. As they watched the devastation on their television screen from home in Wealthwood Township, they knew something had to be done.
“We knew what it was like,” Theresa said in an interview. “We looked at each other and asked, ‘What can we do?’”
Mark started making some phone calls. His inquiries led him to contacting John and Rhonda at Teal’s Market in Isle.
John Becker utilized the Market’s resources, like the warehouse search engine to help the Gustafsons “see what’s available” and get them the “best deal we can.” The couple gave Becker the budget they were working with and ordered canned foods, diapers, toilet paper and even pet food. Mark said the pet food “went real fast.” They drew on their own experience from Hurricane Irma to order “what we knew could be used,” plus their kept up connection with the Fort Myers-area’s American Legion helped.
The Gustafsons rented a U-Haul to pick up the pallets that were shrink wrapped and ready to go from Teal’s on Oct. 6. Dale Karels helped load up the pallets in the U-Haul with a forklift. On Sunday, Oct. 9, hardly over a week and a half after Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes and put their resources in a pinch, the Gustafsons hit the road.
Before heading off, they had “carefully” planned their trip. With nearly $10,000 worth of supplies in the truck, they “wanted to be super careful.” By the time they had gotten to southern Illinois, their U-Haul broke down, and they had to upgrade the size of their truck. People from Arrowhead Building Supply helped to unload the old truck and reload the new one Mark was able to get. The hotel they stayed at even footed the bill for them that night.
“I don’t know what we would have done,” Theresa said, recalling it was all possible “through the kindness of people.”
When they arrived in Florida, a team of nearly 30 volunteers was waiting at Mark’s old American Legion, which became the hub for their supplies. They went to Arcadia, an area that Mark said is about 30 miles off the beach, low-lying. There, the water was just sitting. “The kids hadn’t eaten in a week; they didn’t have a home.”
The supplies the Gustafsons were able to deliver were a testament to the strength of this community. “We couldn’t have done this without Teal’s,” Theresa said. Mark added, “We were transporters.” Family and friends donated to the cause; Premier Pet Lodge in Isle took care of their dogs for nine days and even held a food drive.
Mark said he contacted bigger companies for assistance, but they never responded. They had one week to put everything together, and Teal’s came through in a big way.
As far as Teal’s involvement goes, John said, “It was a very humbling experience, to be part of something bigger.”
“We knew there would be a need,” Theresa added. “We worked well together [with Teal’s].” The Gustafsons described being without electricity and water for 10 days, that unless you’ve been through it, it’s hard to describe how “helpless” the situation is. “At some point, there’s no 911 anymore,” Mark said.
But their efforts, and the major support from Teal’s and the community, “really helped a lot of people down there.”
The Gustafsons feel a gratitude to Florida; they first moved down there with “nothing” and “left with so much more.” Paying it forward with the “thought and care” that went into the delivery is just one way they can express that gratitude.
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are still underway. If you would like to aid in those efforts, consider donating to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/donate/homepage2.html/), Feeding Florida (www.feedingflorida.org/taking-action/donate) or The Florida Disaster Fund (www.volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf/).
