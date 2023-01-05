The 2021/2022 real estate market was brisk as home prices and interest rates continued to rise. The need then and now for knowledgeable, professional real estate agents to skillfully guide their clients through the changing market has never been greater.
EXIT Realty Corp. International recognized its champions for outstanding achievement through that period during the company’s international Convention held recently at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort near Jacksonville, Florida.
* Tammi Adams, Associate Broker with EXIT Realty Nexus in Isle was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
“The real estate professionals who put the needs of their clients first and who can pivot to meet those needs in a changing economy will always succeed,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “It’s because of the hard work and dedication of our agents and brokerage owners that EXIT has continued to thrive and expand across the US and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments, and we extend our best wishes for their continued success. Congratulations to our champions!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.