Real estate buyers and sellers faced a challenging year with rising home prices and multiple offer situations in many markets. Professional real estate agents worked diligently to guide their clients through the process, ever mindful of the additional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to show property and close transactions in a safe and responsible manner.
EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized its innovative, hard-working champions for outstanding achievement during a special awards presentation broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Local realtor, Tammi Adams, of EXIT Realty Nexus in Isle, was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
