Nay-Ah-Shing School lunches include local food from Chengwatana Community Farm in Palisade and prepared by NAS food service staff led by Deb Foye. Mille Lacs Band school wellness policy includes local food when possible, as a way of increasing student, staff and community health, said Foye.
