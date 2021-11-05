It’s been two and half years since I’ve come on board at the Messenger. Boy that time went fast! But like how time flies, life changes.
Two weeks ago I was given an offer to be editor at the newspaper in my own town in Pine City, and I accepted. It was a job I didn’t go after or ask for because I have grown to love this community, the government agencies I work with, APG (our parent company), and most of all, my coworkers. So my departure from the paper is bittersweet.
It’s been a learning curve regarding the lawsuit and fishing regulations for sure. But I feel we shared valuable information that provided the readers fundamental information portraying both sides’ views in the lawsuit. And in regards to the fishery, we have and will continue to provide updates on the state of the walleye allocation. Until the parent company finds my replacement in the editor position, the Messenger will continue to provide community news and happenings through our staff writers and freelancers.
Thank you to the community for being welcoming in my tenure here. My last day will be November 16.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.