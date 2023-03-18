millelaclakehistorymuseum.org 

Back in 1939, on Wednesday, March 15 at about 2:30 in the afternoon, there was a great commotion on the east side of Isle when a state highway department snow plow crossed paths with an eastbound Soo Line steam locomotive also plowing snow. The crash site was at the railroad crossing that used to be behind the present funeral home building in eastern Isle on a road that no longer exists. The railroad ditch where the truck came to rest was not far from the present northerly driveway to Isle Automotive. This incident occurred before Highway 27/47 as now known was built. 

