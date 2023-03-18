Back in 1939, on Wednesday, March 15 at about 2:30 in the afternoon, there was a great commotion on the east side of Isle when a state highway department snow plow crossed paths with an eastbound Soo Line steam locomotive also plowing snow. The crash site was at the railroad crossing that used to be behind the present funeral home building in eastern Isle on a road that no longer exists. The railroad ditch where the truck came to rest was not far from the present northerly driveway to Isle Automotive. This incident occurred before Highway 27/47 as now known was built.
Fifty years later this incident would likely have brought out media coverage from the Twin Cities along with a Department of Transportation investigation!
The 10-ton state plow truck was struck just behind the cab and tossed 50 feet over the track bed into the ditch. The plow torn from the front of the Soo Line engine was found another 60 feet further on. It was reported that the train crew didn’t immediately realize that they had hit the truck. Train engines that were plowing snow routinely had loaded gravel cars coupled behind them for added stability and to provide for inertia. The noise from the engine and the flying snow would have made it almost impossible to notice.
The plow drivers, Art Hamilton and Oscar Ingman, were considerably shaken up and in shock from the experience, and were checked over locally by Dr. Brink of Isle. Hamilton remarked that it took a long time to light back on the ground after they were hit, but neither seemed seriously injured.
To remove the damaged plow from the ditch, Elmer “Six Wheel” Anderson’s crew went out with a granite-hauling rig carrying a 20-ton chunk of granite for ballast that was assisted by another state plow truck hooked in front. Anderson had military trucks with extra chain-driven axles modified to haul granite from the quarry south of Isle into town to load onto rail cars. They successfully dragged the wrecked truck through the snow back onto the road. It was then hauled to the electric granite-loading crane in the Isle rail yard, where it was loaded onto a trailer owned by the State Highway Department to be pulled to a maintenance shop in St. Cloud for repairs. No information was located as to whether or not the truck was found to be repairable.
Without Elmer Anderson’s truck and the Cold Spring Granite crane the rescue and recovery would have been much more difficult. Another state plow truck was brought in to clear the roads, and things returned to normal.
