Mr. and Mrs. O. A. Haggberg celebrated 55 years of marriage in January 1953; they were married in Isle on Jan. 2, 1898.

20 years ago: 2003

Mille Lacs County Attorney Jan Kolb pressed the board of commissioners to approve starting her salary at a step four on the county salary scale rather than the proposed step three. Kolb said previous county attorney, Janelle Kendall, was the “second lowest paid county attorney in Minnesota while the per capita crime rate for Mille Lacs County is almost the highest statewide.” Mille Lacs Raiders wrestler Ryan Lovaas of Onamia High School broke the school record with 127 career wins; the previous record was 126, held by Wade Conway.

