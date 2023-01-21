Mille Lacs County Attorney Jan Kolb pressed the board of commissioners to approve starting her salary at a step four on the county salary scale rather than the proposed step three. Kolb said previous county attorney, Janelle Kendall, was the “second lowest paid county attorney in Minnesota while the per capita crime rate for Mille Lacs County is almost the highest statewide.” Mille Lacs Raiders wrestler Ryan Lovaas of Onamia High School broke the school record with 127 career wins; the previous record was 126, held by Wade Conway.
30 years ago: 1993
In light of behavioral issues in the Onamia fifth grade class, a part-time teacher was hired to help solve the problems. The Isle girls basketball week improved their record to 9-1 after three straight wins. At the State Capitol, the Hunting and Angling Club rallied to protest a proposed 1837 Treaty rights settlement between the Minnesota DNR and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe; a counter-protest was also conducted on the steps to support Indigenous rights.
40 years ago: 1983
Marloe and Jeanette Svoboda, owners of the Spotlite Cafe in Garrison, announced a new dining room that will open in May. The city of Onamia was approved for tax-exempt bonding in the amount of $40,000 to be used for repair and improvements to the sewer and water system. Onamia senior Scott Johnson won the WCCO Radio “Young Achievers Award.” In the opening game of the new year, the Isle girls basketball team trounced the Ogilvie Lions, 45-20.
50 years ago: 1973
Ben Korte and Joy Nielsen were married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia with Rev. E. Chindvall officiating. In the sheriff’s office report, 24 prisoners were booked during the month of December – of that number, 14 were adults, 10 were juveniles. For the year of 1972, 362 prisoners were booked; 222 male adults, 11 female adults, 85 male juveniles and 44 female juveniles. At the Cove School, lunch included mashed potatoes, fried chicken, buttered peas with bread and butter, and a milk and cookie.
60 years ago: 1963
In keeping with February as “heart month,” a film depicting open heart surgery was to be shown to the public at the VFW hall in Onamia. Mrs. Jack Maciosek won a drawing at Olson’s Grocery in Isle, wherein she was presented with a check in the amount of $25.
70 years ago: 1953
A Redtop man, Karl August Johansson, 84, died in a house fire, which occurred across the road from Holden Church. The cause of the fire was not known, but was believed to be due to an overheated furnace or a stray spark. Lew Hershey, a noted circus clown since 1914, was to make a stop at the McGrath School. Duane L. Fladebo was promoted to sergeant while serving in France.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.