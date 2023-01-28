looking_back copy.jpg

A Minnesota Twins smorgasbord was held at the Isle High School cafeteria in 1963. Pictured here are players Lee Stange, Zoilo Versalles, Vic Powers and trainer George Lentz dish up the prepared meal from Mel Marshal of the Outdoorsman Cafe.

20 years ago: 2003

In Isle, after the new city council rescinded the previous council’s decision to hire Gary Lambert as police chief, the council voted to hire Gene C. Hill as police chief, as recommended by a citizen search committee. A representative from Champlin proposed in the house that an eight-member committee manage Mille Lacs Lake, a proposal that was quickly met with criticism from local resort owners, anglers and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe officials.

