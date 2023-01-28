A Minnesota Twins smorgasbord was held at the Isle High School cafeteria in 1963. Pictured here are players Lee Stange, Zoilo Versalles, Vic Powers and trainer George Lentz dish up the prepared meal from Mel Marshal of the Outdoorsman Cafe.
In Isle, after the new city council rescinded the previous council’s decision to hire Gary Lambert as police chief, the council voted to hire Gene C. Hill as police chief, as recommended by a citizen search committee. A representative from Champlin proposed in the house that an eight-member committee manage Mille Lacs Lake, a proposal that was quickly met with criticism from local resort owners, anglers and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe officials.
30 years ago: 1993
Onamia sixth-grader Beth Bracken won the school’s Geography Bee, giving her a chance to compete in St. Paul. With four players out due to injury or illness, the Isle boys basketball team lost three games in a row; Onamia boys basketball was hot on a four-game winning streak.
40 years ago: 1983
According to the DNR Fisheries Section in Aitkin, the annual flight over the lake in January 1983 showed the fewest number of ice fishing shelters since 1974, numbering 3,635. Isle made plans to create a museum for the Mille Lacs Lake area. Non-conforming sewer systems remain an issue despite the work of 10 years, according to the DNR, posing a number of problems particularly in shoreland areas.
50 years ago: 1973
Isle senior Nancy Roeschlein was named Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow, making her eligible to receive a $1,500 scholarship. Eugene Sam of Isle won first place in the snowmobile poker run, which was sponsored by seven resorts and restaurants on the east side of Mille Lacs. Arlie and Pat Dagen became the new managers of the food and liquor portion of Carlsona Beach on the north end of the lake.
60 years ago: 1963
The Conservation Department reported 4,689 fishing houses on Mille Lacs Lake for its yearly count. After the Isle boys basketball team toppled Finlayson in their third season victory, 72-63; later in the week, Onamia beat Isle, 64 to 49. Lakeview Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church considered a merger to one larger congregation. Zion Lutheran had already conducted their annual meeting and had a vote regarding the issue, 83 were for it, seven against. Lakeview had yet to take the vote.
70 years ago: 1953
The Messenger detailed the origins of the Blue Ox Trophy, which was presented to the winning team by the Messenger after an Isle v. Onamia boys’ basketball game. According to the write-up in preparation for the annual game, the fight for the trophy began in 1938 – games had been held before but with very little interest in the greater community. The addition of the trophy reportedly helped to drum up more interest. By 1953, the trophy had spent seven years in Onamia and five in Isle.
