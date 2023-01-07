The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team completed their early season wrestling schedule with eight wins, two losses and one tie in dual meets, as well as one team tournament championship. The Mille Lacs County Board voted to give up trying to seek reimbursement from Kanabec County for costs due as a result of breaking the Mille Lacs-Kanabec Court Services District, formerly Mid-State Probation. Commissioner Courteau proposed starting county attorney-elect Jan Kolb at step three on the pay scale with sheriff-elect Brent Lindgren starting at step five. The discussion was tabled until the beginning of the year.
30 years ago: 1993
Mayor Wendel Frederickson of Wahkon and council member Louis Guerre voted against the municipal water system project, while councilors Juanita Heitschmidt, Harry Toppings and Midge Robinson voted for it. The vote came after eight months of gathering information from Wahkon residents. In the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Jim Oberstar was elected to a seat on the House of Foreign Affairs Committee. The Onamia junior varsity girls basketball team took first place in a two-day holiday tournament in Onamia.
40 years ago: 1983
Following a water quality study of Lake Mille Lacs, and the DNR’s subsequent response to that study, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe called for a public meeting to deal with the issues. DNR Senior Fisheries Biologist stated the study misrepresented the condition of Lake Mille Lacs and criticized the professionality of the report; Thomas Ware, an aquatic biologist on the study, said the DNR did not understand the meaning of aquatic productivity.
50 years ago: 1973
To end 1972, a storm with heavy snow followed by freezing rain overtook the area, causing electric power outages in Isle, Wahkon and as far south as Mora. Clifford Nustvold of Wahkon won the $50 first prize in a free snowmobile poker run sponsored by resorts and business from Wahkon. First term Rep. Steve Wenzel of District 12B was appointed to House Committees Education, Financial institutions and Insurance, Agriculture and General Legislation.
60 years ago: 1963
Lloyd Paulsen rolled a 279 in league bowling at the Isle Bowling Lane, setting a new record for the highest single game bowled. A Minnesota Twins smorgasbord was to be held at the Isle High School cafeteria, featuring Zoilo Versalles, Vic Power and Lee Strong. First class postage was to be raised to five cents per ounce; drop letters for delivery within the local post office were to be four cents per ounce.
70 years ago: 1953
A Minneapolis man caught a 11 and 1/4-pound walleye measuring 29.5 inches near Portside Resort just off Hunter’s Point. Morris Sheeley was honored upon his graduation from Vehicle Operator (Instructor) Course Number 60350 in November 1952. A letter from Colonel Charles Backes of the U.S. Air Force commended Sheeley in a letter, noting his “airmanly qualities,” including devotion to duty and an outstanding scholastic record.
