looking back.jpg

Isle Postmaster Miles Olson in 1963 with the newly installed post office boxes in the brand new Isle Post Office building.

 file Photo

20 years ago: 2003

The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team completed their early season wrestling schedule with eight wins, two losses and one tie in dual meets, as well as one team tournament championship. The Mille Lacs County Board voted to give up trying to seek reimbursement from Kanabec County for costs due as a result of breaking the Mille Lacs-Kanabec Court Services District, formerly Mid-State Probation. Commissioner Courteau proposed starting county attorney-elect Jan Kolb at step three on the pay scale with sheriff-elect Brent Lindgren starting at step five. The discussion was tabled until the beginning of the year.

