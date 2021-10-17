Looking back 10-13-21

20 years ago: 2001
Mille Lacs County Attorney wants the public to know why on-going, closed-door meetings between two county commissioners and members of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe are perfectly legal.
The County Attorney is relying on a 1993 ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. In that case, the court concluded that a gathering of public officials is not subject to open meetings law “unless the group is capable of exercising decision-making powers of the governing body” by comprising a quorum of the body.
30 years ago: 1991
Final finance agreements were signed Friday Oct. 4, between the city of Isle, North Pine Electric and United Power Association for a $125,000 loan to help in the construction of the new McQuoid’s Inn in Isle.
40 years ago: 1981
Crimes hold steady in county; during the week of Oct. 2 through 8, a total of 84 complaints were received by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department which required response or investigation. During the week, a total of 21 prisoners were booked into the county jail. Of that total, twelve were arrested by Mille Lacs County sheriff’s deputies.
50 years ago: 1971
The Community Mercy Hospital Auxiliary met at the hospital lunchroom on October 4. President Mrs. Martha Olson called the meeting to order, all officers were present and approx. 30 members. Reports were read, and treasurer reported the TV’s aren’t doing well, not used too much, seems there are too many people too ill to enjoy TV. there were thoughts about cutting amount
60 years ago: 1961
Morrison County has a moose. Several days, it was seen in the vicinity of Fish and Skunk lakes. Later it was sighted nearer Little Falls.
70 years ago: 1951
Alert citizens and law enforcement agencies throughout the nation have been requested by the FBI to assist in locating Robert T, one of the convicted Communist Party leaders who are now fugitives from justice. He has worked as a machine operator in a linoleum factory in California and as a laborer in a cannery. He has also worked at wheat harvesting and lumbering in Oregon. He speaks slowly and usually caries a briefcase.
