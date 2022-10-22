A water quality study of Mille Lacs Lake revealed the quality may be better than it’s been in 30 years, but the watershed remains “uniquely susceptible” to pollution. Malmo Evangelical Free Church dedicated their new sanctuary; the church was the first on Mille Lacs Lake when it was founded July 30, 1888 by Norwegian and Swedish loggers and farmers.
30 years ago: 1992
Reports of the jail population coincided with an increase in crime rates as well. Because of overcrowding in the jail, the county boarded out inmates, resulting in a year-to-date bill of $61,013. Leonard Bona collapsed in the casino, where casino officials immediately began CPR until the Mille Lacs Health Ambulance team arrived with the new defibrillator equipment, which assisted in recovering Bona’s life.
40 years ago: 1982
Twin Bay Resort welcomed new co-managers, Rick Fyle and Theresa Mielke. Red Top 14-year-old Stacy Frisberg successfully harvested his first deer with a bow and arrow, a 150-pound doe. Connie Jones led the Onamia volleyball team in serving, which resulted in the Onamia team prevailing over Isle.
50 years ago: 1972
Mille Lacs County and its villages and townships received a share of $255,388 from the Federal government to assist local governments meet the rising costs of increased public services without increasing property taxes. A new KOA campground began construction in Garrison by owners Peter Wirkman and Steve O’Brien, who also owned the Garrison golf course and driving range. “Friday the 13th jinxes Isle homecoming game,” read the headline for a close match between Isle and Ogilvie; the Isle team lost by a one-point margin, 7-6.
60 years ago: 1962
Students of Isle-Wahkon Schools received oral polio vaccines on sugar lumps. In total, 428 individuals received the oral polio vaccine, 192 received influenza shots, 86 liptheria-tetanus shots and 81 were vaccinated against smallpox. In Malmo, Lorene Sandberg was the honored guest at a bridal shower at the Clarence Sandberg home.
70 years ago: 1952
Mrs. Rose Winch of Onamia won a Frigidaire Electric Clothes Dryer in a drawing by the Mille Lacs Region Cooperative Power and Light Association. The Catholic church in Wahkon was moved to a new location, two blocks east from the scenic garage. In “Sophomore News,” writing letters and setting tabulators were being learned in typing class, where Darlene Purdes reached the speed of typing 21 words per minute.
