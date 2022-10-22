looking_back_rose_winch bw.jpg

Mrs. Rose Winch won an electric clothes dryer in a drawing in 1952. Presenting her with the prize is Dean Amoe of Mille Lacs Region Co-op.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2002

A water quality study of Mille Lacs Lake revealed the quality may be better than it’s been in 30 years, but the watershed remains “uniquely susceptible” to pollution. Malmo Evangelical Free Church dedicated their new sanctuary; the church was the first on Mille Lacs Lake when it was founded July 30, 1888 by Norwegian and Swedish loggers and farmers.

