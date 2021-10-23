Looking back 10-20-21

20 years ago: 2001
The question, whether the State of Minnesota should get into the casino business, brought more than 70 people and a range of answer to a legislative committee hearing in St. Cloud Oct. 18. Several Mille Lacs area residents spoke for and against the idea.
30 years ago: 1991
Burglaries on the rise in rural Mille Lacs County: According to Investigator Dennis Boser of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, these burglaries are characterized by a similar modus operandi. They take place in the middle of the day when nobody is home. The burglars kick the door in. The items that are taken are high turnover items such as guns, jewelry, TVs, cameras, VCRs and, of course, cash.
40 years ago: 1981
Positions change as board/teachers attempt settlement: What is apparent after the first few days of the strike by Isle teachers is that the IEA didn’t exactly walk out so much as they eased a foot over the line and found themselves on strike the next morning.
50 years ago: 1971
Local representatives to attend Minn. Co-op meeting: Isle Cooperative Oil Association will be represented at the 26th annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Cooperatives (MAC), Nov. 1 and 2 at the Radisson Hotel, Minneapolis. Attending as representatives of Isle Coop Oil Ass’n. will be Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hasse and Ken Hoffman.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle High edged out in hard fought game Friday: Beautiful football weather, a fair sized crowd and two keyed up teams of eager youngsters results, a very fine afternoon’s entertainment – except for the outcome.
70 years ago: 1951
Tulibee-whitefish open season: An open season from October 26 through Dec. 17 for the taking of whitefish, tulibee and herring from about 150 lake and river waters in 22 counties has been set by Chester S. Wilson, commissioner of conservation.
