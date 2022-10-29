Batiste Same is pictured with the model cast of her in the 1960s for the Four Seasons Room at the Indian Museum in Vineland. When this picture was taken in 1992, the museum was closing to be moved to the new museum, which was to be opened in May 1994.
The Shoreview-based leadership of the Crosiers publicly identified eight members who sexually abused minors, six of whom served in Onamia prior to the closing of the Crosier Seminary Preparatory School in 1989. Pastor Nikolay and Valentyna Kolomiyets of Ukraine visited their sister church, Glory Baptist, in Aitkin. After the Isle Huskies football team was down 12-0 at halftime, they came out to win over the LaPorte Wildcats, 30-24.
30 years ago: 1992
Write-in candidate for Isle mayor, Rick Nustvold, decided to drop out of the race after Terry McQuoid decided he would run a write-in campaign. Nustvold believed McQuoid to be the “best man for the job.” Coliform, a bacteria indicating fecal pollution, was found in 25% of Wahkon’s wells, a problem easily and inexpensively treated, according to Mayor Wendell Frederickson. Onamia’s junior varsity volleyball squad was undefeated for home games.
40 years ago: 1982
“The Storytalers,” a theatrical group specializing in story-acting, put on a reenactment of Washington Irving’s classic short story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’’ at Onamia Elementary School. Former Malmo resident, Ruth Jorgenson, appeared in CBS’ “The Blue and the Gray,” a film depicting the Civil War.
50 years ago: 1972
A two-room farmhouse, “not modern,” was being rented for $35 a month four miles from Onamia. Duane Simonson of Isle began basic training for the Navy in San Diego, California. The Vineland School served meatloaf, buttered carrots, potato chips, bread, butter, pear sauce, and milk for their lunch one day.
60 years ago: 1962
Incumbent Knut Knutson and John Gustafson filed for the Village of Isle’s trustee position. Lloyd Paulsen, incumbent, filed for clerk and W. R. Thomas filed for justice; no one filed for the positions of constable and assessor. Mike Roeschlein of Wahkon left to enter the Marines for three years. Onamia football won a game against an unidentified team, 31-6.
70 years ago: 1952
The initial area Bangs test in Mille Lacs County was completed, which tested 30,352 cattle with 2.74% reacting. Of the 1,664 herds, 18% contained one or more reactions. An Isle farmer, Alf T. Grasberg, pled not guilty in his arraignment for the first-degree murder charge for the slaying of his wife, Katherine. In Idun, David Simonson did some bulldozing for Melvin Conley.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.