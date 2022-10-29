looking_back.jpg

Batiste Same is pictured with the model cast of her in the 1960s for the Four Seasons Room at the Indian Museum in Vineland. When this picture was taken in 1992, the museum was closing to be moved to the new museum, which was to be opened in May 1994.

20 years ago: 2002

The Shoreview-based leadership of the Crosiers publicly identified eight members who sexually abused minors, six of whom served in Onamia prior to the closing of the Crosier Seminary Preparatory School in 1989. Pastor Nikolay and Valentyna Kolomiyets of Ukraine visited their sister church, Glory Baptist, in Aitkin. After the Isle Huskies football team was down 12-0 at halftime, they came out to win over the LaPorte Wildcats, 30-24.

