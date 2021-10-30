Looking back 10-27-21

20 years ago: 2001
A group of west side Mille Lacs Lake residents who do not want to see Highway 169 expanded along the lakeshore between Onamia and Garrison delivered a petition to Minnesota Department of Transportation officials last week.
30 years ago: 1991
Debby Johnson, owner of Hair Company in Brainerd, is spreading her business horizons. Debby has just opened another branch of her business south of Garrison on Hwy. 169. “I’ve lived in Garrison for 15 years and commuted back and forth to Brainerd, so it’s nice to have a shop so conveniently located,” Johnson says.
40 years ago: 1981
Education controversy getting nowhere F.A.S.T.: There is a small controversy developing in the Onamia Elementary School that threatens to grow larger. Today there are a few parents acting as burrs under the administrative saddle and if the horse starts bucking, the whole rodeo may go up for grabs.
50 years ago: 1971
Isle Drama Club presents ‘Paddle your own canoe’: The play “Paddle Your Own Canoe” will be presented by the Isle High School Drama Club this Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. in the Isle High School Auditorium. The comedy produced under the student direction of Mary Jackson and the supervision of Mrs. Mary Holbrook, blends New York and the north woods with humor and adventure.
60 years ago: 1961
Portside Resort announces that there will be a family Halloween party on Saturday evening, Oct. 28. There will be prizes and surprises and guests are urged to come in costumes. There is no charge.
70 years ago: 1951
High producing herds in county: A grade guernsey owned by Roy Ash of Milaca has the highest record of all cows completing 305-day records during September. This guernsey cow made a record of 654 pounds of butter fat. Mr. Ash had another cow who completed a record of 493 pounds of fat.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
