Pictured is the Nay Ah Shing volleyball team in 1992. In the back row, from left to right, Mary Sam, Lona Sam, Vanessa Weyous, Vivian Sam, Tiffany Sam and Nicole Harrington (manager). Front row, from left to right, Rochelle Blake, Val Sam, Tina Anderson, Raenelle Garbow and Venessa Smith.
Isle third graders in Tiffany Berglund’s class were filmed for Lakeland Public Television in Bemidji as they cleaned up two playgrounds. The Native Thunder Distance Runners, a group comprised of American Indians of different nations and tribes across the state, geared up to take on the Twin Cities Marathon. Isle junior Andy Remer was the player of the week for rushing 212 yards, 391 yards receiving, with an average of 162.7 yards per game in all-purpose yards.
30 years ago: 1992
Mark Lundin became the head varsity volleyball coach in Onamia. Seventy-two windsurfers took on the challenge of crossing the lake –57 made the 22-mile journey successfully between Carlsona Beach Supper Club and Hazelglade Resort.
40 years ago: 1982
A full service drugstore is set to be opened in downtown Isle by pharmacist Robert Lapinski. The Onamia football team, after five years of losses against Pierz, finally came out on top, 34-14.
50 years ago: 1972
Kathi Brandt was crowned homecoming queen at Onamia High School. In Malmo, Mr. and Mrs. Elton Jacobson of Minneapolis were overnight guests at the Ed Swedbergs. The Isle Fire Department planned a benefit dance at Lindys Ballroom.
60 years ago: 1962
Mrs. Erickson’s third grade glass for Wahkon School toured the Wahkon Post Office, where Postmaster Fritz Casper talked about the procedures of mail handling. Virgina Lee Hatzie, formerly of Wahkon, was united in marriage to Wayne C. Johnson of Oakland, California.
70 years ago: 1952
Mille Lacs County began its Kenny Foundation Fund Drive in an effort to support polio treatment with a quota of $1,254.86, or nine cents per person. In Opstead, Mary Wachter, Esther Stewar, Vi Nelson, Joan Duncan, Helen Nord and Mable Fredin surprised Molly Peterson with a birthday luncheon. Pfc Donald Garrity arrived home to McGrath after serving in Guam and Korea.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.