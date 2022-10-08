Looking back

Pictured is the Nay Ah Shing volleyball team in 1992. In the back row, from left to right, Mary Sam, Lona Sam, Vanessa Weyous, Vivian Sam, Tiffany Sam and Nicole Harrington (manager). Front row, from left to right, Rochelle Blake, Val Sam, Tina Anderson, Raenelle Garbow and Venessa Smith.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2002

Isle third graders in Tiffany Berglund’s class were filmed for Lakeland Public Television in Bemidji as they cleaned up two playgrounds. The Native Thunder Distance Runners, a group comprised of American Indians of different nations and tribes across the state, geared up to take on the Twin Cities Marathon. Isle junior Andy Remer was the player of the week for rushing 212 yards, 391 yards receiving, with an average of 162.7 yards per game in all-purpose yards.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.