Looking back 10-6-21

20 years ago: 2001
County urges zoning enforcement: Commissioner David Tellinghuisen’s voice increased in volume steadily as the Mille Lacs County Board spoke with County Attorney Janelle Kendall about enforcement of zoning laws ... “If we can’t enforce a conditional use permit with actual numbers, we have a major problem in this county,” he said.
30 years ago: 1991
DNR turns the spotlight on some deer shiners in Mille Lacs County: In what was termed “a major breakthrough” for the DNR enforcement division, six people were arrested Sept. 26 by DNR officers Scott Filds and Dave Rodahl for shining deer.
40 years ago: 1981
No strike, no settlement: Citing significant movement in the negotiation of a new contract, isle teachers’ representatives postponed their strike date from October 13. Whereas the original walkout date was contingent upon evidence that the two sides were getting close on language and money matters, the October 13 deadline hinges upon actual settlement of a contract.
50 years ago: 1971
Sr. class presents “The Rainmaker:” by N. Richard Nash, will be presented by the Onamia senior class tonight, Thurs., Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. at the high school auditorium. The story takes place at the time of paralyzing drought in the West, an dis about a rather plain girl whose father and two brothers are worried as much about her becoming an old maid as they are about their dying cattle.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle Council authorizes new pump, cemetery building: The Isle Village Council voted at their meeting Tuesday to retain Clyde Schrauth to construct a 12x20 cement block building at the Isle Memorial Cemetery to be used as a tool and equipment house. Cost of the building will be $980 plus $36 for excavating.
70 years ago: 1951
Neighborhood news, Isle: Mrs. Ross attended tea Wednesday afternoon at Harrington Hall in honor of the graduating class. Mr. and Mrs. Orvie Wood, Sharon and Janus Harlor attended the graduation of Mrs. Wood’s sister, Patricia Ross in Minneapolis Wednesday evening.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.