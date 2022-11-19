A recount was scheduled for the Isle School Board race, after candidate Dean Miller beat out incumbent Cheryl Larson by only three votes; Larson requested the recount. Isle teachers Brenda Helmrichs and Mae DuClos were honored at the 2002 Leadership in Educational Excellence Award program. The event honored 137 educators from 34 school districts. An estimated 200 people toured the new administrative and surgical units at a Mille Lacs Health System open house.
30 years ago: 1992
A settlement was reached between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe over hunting and fishing rights; commercial use of big game, game fish and timber was “out,” limited substance spearing and netting for personal use was “in,” according to James Baden’s report. Tentative plans were in place to relocate the Isle Super Valu store to the then-vacant Baer Building in the downtown area.
40 years ago: 1982
In the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s race, Russ Iverson was voted again to the office of sheriff with a “resounding mandate of 7,038 votes;” his challenger, Mike Ramstad, received 972. Wahkon city clerk Janet Leach received a formal request to recount the Nov. 2 city council election results – Berniece (Bunny) Frederickson lost her seat on the council by a narrow margin to Helen Grohe, a write-in candidate. The Isle volleyball team took second in the District 18A Tournament.
50 years ago: 1972
Cub Scout Den 2 elected McGovern for president of the den, Scott Brown as Denner and Larry Lindblad as Assistant Denner. Greg Mohrenweiser, junior fullback for Onamia, made the all-conference team. Navy Airman Recruit Robert S. Weigelt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Weigelt of Garrison, graduated from the Naval Training Center in San Diego. A new hobby and Christian book shop opened in Isle next to Dewey’s Grocery, called “One Way.”
60 years ago: 1962
Wahkon welcomed a new postmaster, Mr. Joe Mengelkoch, who replaced retired postmaster Fritz Casper. Mille Lacs County received $21,043 of federal-aid secondary highway funds; Aitkin received $29,526. An allocation of $2,780,515 was divided up between Minnesota’s 87 counties. Isle Grange installed its new officers; their accomplishments over the past year included choir performances, hall improvements, sponsorship of civil defense classes and more, including contributing funds to a number of organizations.
70 years ago: 1952
Alf T. Grasberg of Isle, who was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of his wife, was ruled legally insane by Judge W. F. Rogosheske, Little Falls. A fire consumed the home of Nick Groos in Vineland, where the Andrew Jorgenson Store and Vineland Post Office were previously located; the building was one of the oldest in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.