looking_back_bison bw.jpg

David and Beverly Banke unearthed a bison fossil on their Mille Lacs Lake shore home in 2002.

 File photo

20 years ago: 2002

A recount was scheduled for the Isle School Board race, after candidate Dean Miller beat out incumbent Cheryl Larson by only three votes; Larson requested the recount. Isle teachers Brenda Helmrichs and Mae DuClos were honored at the 2002 Leadership in Educational Excellence Award program. The event honored 137 educators from 34 school districts. An estimated 200 people toured the new administrative and surgical units at a Mille Lacs Health System open house.

