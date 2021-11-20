Looking back 11-17-21

20 years ago: 2001
At an impromptu lunch meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6, County Attorney Janelle Kendal announced to two commissioners and four members of the public that she will not run for election when her term expires in 2002. Commissioner Paul Reiman told the Messenger he will not seek re-election to the county board.
30 years ago: 1991
Last week in a letter to county board chairman David Tellinghuisen, John Hoffman informed the board that he intends to resign from his position as Mille Lacs County Attorney effective Jan. 2, 1992. Hoffman will join the Elk River law firm of Terpstra, Black, Brandell and Kaminsky.
40 years ago: 1981
Minnesota Nurses Association, the union that represents employees of the Mille Lacs County Nursing Service, filed an intent to strike notice with the County on Nov. 7.
50 years ago: 1971
Charges that there were irregularities in the Onamia Village election held on Nov. 2, were made last week by losing write-in candidates, Arnold Bauer, John Spahn and Leo Boros. The three met on Wednesday, Nov. 10 with Mayor Howard Dahlgren, councilmen Ron Johnson and Arnold Johnson, charging that election judges made lists of candidates available to voters to assist them in voting. Since no candidates had filed for any of the village offices, ballots were blank and all voters had to write-in the names of the candidates of their choice.
60 years ago: 1961
The annual Wahkon Village Election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the village hall. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those wishing to file for office may file with the village clerk, Viola Rasmussen.
70 years ago: 1951
Holbert Brothers and C.E. Lindquist have purchased the Zurbay Building in Onamia and will begin to remodel it immediately. The Holbert Brothers operate the Mille Lacs Maple Products Company and are at present located on the 2nd floor of the Creamery Building.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.