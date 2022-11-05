Chip Glaser officially sold Izatys Resort, for an undisclosed sum, to Don Riesterer and Dave Kramber. Boy scout Mike Nelson helped rally friends, family and neighbors to install playground equipment at Wahkon Veterans Park; playground equipment that was purchased by the Wahkon Civic Association. Malmo Evangelical Free Church dedicated their new sanctuary – the church was established in 1888.
30 years ago: 1992
Veterinary Drs. Debbie Vooge and Katie Hom of Garrison Animal Hospital helped rehabilitate a pelican found in Little Falls, who they lovingly dubbed Stanleyanne, as they were not able to identify the bird’s gender. After setting a goal to raise $31,000 for the Mille Lacs Family Clinics Fund Drive for clinic projects in Isle and Onamia, employees of Mille Lacs Health System raised over $50,000.
40 years ago: 1982
Mille Lacs County Engineer Dick Larson encouraged voters to check yes on Amendment 2 of the State Constitution, which would allow the State Legislature to sell bonds for highway improvements. Larry and Connie Galles took over Liberty Beach Resort, while Brad Maitland would continue operating the ice fishing portion.
50 years ago: 1972
Two separate break-ins, one in Isle, the other in Wahkon, resulted in the arrest of five men. Larry Westling, 19-year-old Eastwood resident, was taken to Kanabec Hospital following an accident wherein an air compressor slipped and pinned him beneath a car, injuring his knee cap.
60 years ago: 1962
The Minnesota Conservation Department announced it would be legal from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31 to use gill nets to catch whitefish, tullibees on Mille Lacs Lake. Mille Lacs County was working to improve the readiness of local defense units as tensions over the Cuban crisis rose. In Garrison, Nancy Sermer and Dick Kirschel were united in marriage.
70 years ago: 1952
“Notice: Due to an excessive amount of advertising, much of the local news had to be sidetracked. This news will appear in the next issue and hope you will bear with us in this inconvenience.”
