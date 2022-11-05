looking_back bw.jpg

Some punkins on pumpkins, Bob (2) and Joe (4) Orazem sit atop their dad’s Isle garden fruits in 1982.

 file Photo

20 years ago: 2002

Chip Glaser officially sold Izatys Resort, for an undisclosed sum, to Don Riesterer and Dave Kramber. Boy scout Mike Nelson helped rally friends, family and neighbors to install playground equipment at Wahkon Veterans Park; playground equipment that was purchased by the Wahkon Civic Association. Malmo Evangelical Free Church dedicated their new sanctuary – the church was established in 1888.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.