Haybrook Hayseed 4-H club members, Kristin Hart, Jill Peterson, Summer Hart and Matt Hart, all of Isle, sold baked goods at a community event in 2002.

20 years ago: 2002

The Lois Club of the Mille Lacs area got together at Carlsona Beach Supper Club, seventeen Loises in all; as a club, their goal was to have fun. The idea of the Lois Club was formed in 1979 in the Twin Cities. A community input meeting was held in Garrison regarding the question of diverting Highway 169 to the west, or allowing it to continue running through town. Isle High School geared up to perform the Leslie Brecusse musical “Scrooge” in time to get in the holiday spirit.

