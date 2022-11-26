The Lois Club of the Mille Lacs area got together at Carlsona Beach Supper Club, seventeen Loises in all; as a club, their goal was to have fun. The idea of the Lois Club was formed in 1979 in the Twin Cities. A community input meeting was held in Garrison regarding the question of diverting Highway 169 to the west, or allowing it to continue running through town. Isle High School geared up to perform the Leslie Brecusse musical “Scrooge” in time to get in the holiday spirit.
30 years ago: 1992
Mille Lacs Health System increased revenues from $6.3 million in 1991 to $7.5 million in 1992, according to a report on the annual meeting. Bobbie Matzke became the new owner of South Shore Resort/Motel, located three miles north of Onamia on Highway 169. Nay Ah Shing volleyball closed the season with nine wins and only one loss.
40 years ago: 1982
Snow and below zero wind chills were recorded. Continental Telephone made a switch to new Northern Telecom digital equipment, affecting long-distance phone calls in Pease, Onamia, Isle, Garrison, Malmo, Milaca and Wahkon. Parents indicated in a survey issued by the administration that they felt the four-day school week was working well in the Isle School District. Pastor Arnold C. Rocholl joined the Isle Evangelical Free Church. Regional advisory committees were to be established to examine aspects of Minnesota’s shoreland management program.
50 years ago: 1972
Crosier played Isle in boys basketball, beating them 49-38. James and Mary Ann Liska became the new owners of Big Point Resort on the east shore of Mille Lacs Lake; the Liskas came from the Chicago area. In Eastwood, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Carlson were Thanksgiving Day dinner guests of the Rueben Carlsons. Phillip Riveness, volunteer service coordinator for Mille Lacs County, announced the commencement of the Toys for Tots campaign within the county.
60 years ago: 1962
According to the Conservation Department research section, nearly a quarter of a million walleyes weighing about 400,000 pounds were taken from Lake Mille Lacs in the last year. The Hazelglade Resort in Wahkon was selected for the MTS Award from Motor Travel Services, Inc., and were listed in the nationally known Motor Travel Directory. A smoke house exploded, causing burns to the face and arms of Joe Forman of Isle; he recovered at home.
70 years ago: 1952
Mr. Thury Niemonen of Isle passed away after being critically injured from contact with a high tension wire at Willow River. From Dec. 13 to Feb. 15, all waters of the state, except those that border neighboring states, were open for spearing northern pike or pickerel, catfish, whitefish and rough fish; this practice of opening most lakes in the state for winter spearing began in 1951. In Malmo, Odes Ward of Minneapolis went deer hunting on Walter Pedersen’ home.
