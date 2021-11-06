20 years ago: 2001
Mille Lacs tourism survey surprises: The Mille Lacs Area Tourism Council will have to make do with a much smaller budget this year. But that challenge is offset by survey data that will allow more targeted promotion of the recreational activities around the lake.
30 years ago: 1991
First snowstorm wreaks havoc in area: An October Surprise” snowstorm dumped an estimated 20 inches of wet snow on the Mille Lacs area last Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Long-time residents described the storm as “the worst we’ve seen in years.” Newer residents said it was the worst storm they’d ever been through.
40 years ago: 1981
The Gateway “C” Store south of Onamia underwent some changes last week when it pulled out two underground tanks and installed one larger tank for diesel fuel. They also added a third island to the store. “Tanks have probably been underground since the station was built in the 1950s,” said Orlando Norstad, owner of the station.
50 years ago: 1971
Fladebo, Dahlgren, Cash, Hoffman, win mayor jobs: Voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect village officials in Isle, Wahkon, Onamia, and Garrison.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle merchants are literally ‘giving things away!’: The Isle Civic and Community Association has announced that Isle merchants are literally “giving things away” this week – with most stores in the town holding registration all week for prizes to be drawn for on Saturday, Nov. 4.
70 years ago: 1951
Notice to parents: There will be absolutely no excuses granted to students for the purpose of going deer hunting. The reason for the adoption of such a rule is the fact that sufficient time will be available during the weekends and the Thanksgiving holiday period to accommodate the students for all the hunting they need to do. Recent legislation requires that school be in session for a minimum total of 170 days.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
