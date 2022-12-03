A ballot recount in Isle confirmed Dennis “Doc” Moss as mayor of Isle and Dean Miller as a new school board member in the Isle district; the recount had been requested by former Isle mayor, Steve Long. The margin was Moss’ 163 votes to Long’s 158. The Artists of Minnesota Traveling Mini Show was on exhibit at the Accent Gallery and Frame Shop in downtown Isle, which included works from local artists Sue Garvy and Joni Henningson. Each painting, including the frame, was no larger than seven by nine inches.
30 years ago: 1992
Roundtable discussion occurred between Isle and Onamia regarding the combined football ties of the schools; it was decided a survey would be given to the participants by a third party to get ideas of how to improve the program. The Isle School Board members, where the roundtable discussion took place, emphasized their dedication to strengthening the Raider program. A meeting between the Department of Natural Resources, the state attorney general’s office and officials from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe took place regarding the agreement over hunting and fishing rights in the 1837 treaty; an agreement was set to go forth to the state legislature in January and needed to be ratified by the state and the Band assembly.
40 years ago: 1982
Three men were stranded on Mille Lacs Lake; two were rescued by Eddy’s employees, and the third was aided by the Mille Lacs County Search and Rescue; it was reported that about five miles of open water remained on Mille Lacs, but bay ice was six to seven inches thick. A house at the old Randall place, about three-quarters of a mile west of Red Top, burned down; local historian Gerald Wollum stated the house was built in 1912 by Phineas Nathaniel Martin, who was a volunteer Union Army rifleman in the Civil War and blind in one eye. The Minnesota Resort Association approved of Governor-Elect Rudy Perpich’s support to persuade schools to compact their calendar year from Labor Day to Memorial Day after Perpich touted the tourism industry’s economic contribution of jobs and taxes in maintaining Minnesota’s economy.
50 years ago: 1972
The Isle-Onamia Stage Band planned to make an appearance at the Crossroads Shopping Center Mall in St. Cloud; the 23-member band was jointly directed by Mr. Ray Jacobson of Isle and Mr. Robert Statz of Onamia. Congressman John M. Zwach, representative for District 6 in Minnesota, wrote in his weekly bulletin, “The hijackings of our airliners have become a distinct threat to the lives of all our people as well as to the very security of our country.” The Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Sweet Adelines, a singing group directed by Malmo resident Carol Dougherty, was seeking women to try out for the group.
60 years ago: 1962
Forman’s Resort in Isle hosted an open house at their new service center. The new building includes a restaurant, modern grocery store and bait and tackle shop. Lorene June Sandberg and Wallace Larson were united in marriage at Malmo Evangelical Free Church. In Garrison, Mrs. Fred Lingwall won the deep fat fryer at the P.T.A. drawing. A 26-year-old Onamia man, Larry Mohler, tragically died near Pease when his car collided with a truck loaded with grain.
70 years ago: 1952
About 75 friends and relatives helped Mr. and Mrs. Mauritz Fredin celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Justice of Peace, Sophie Knox, held eight different cases in her court, all relating to game violators. The largest fines she issued were to Oscar A. Korsness of Onamia for taking deer illegally, and to James Willis of Milaca, who shot deer in closed season. Jessie Giddings was fined $10 for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Dick Miller was still confined in the hospital in Germany, ill with polio; information stated that surgery on his back was possibly necessary.
