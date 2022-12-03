looking_back.jpg

Jim Kroll of Isle in 1982; the Mess reported frozen bays with reports of the rest of the lake not being far behind.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2002

A ballot recount in Isle confirmed Dennis “Doc” Moss as mayor of Isle and Dean Miller as a new school board member in the Isle district; the recount had been requested by former Isle mayor, Steve Long. The margin was Moss’ 163 votes to Long’s 158. The Artists of Minnesota Traveling Mini Show was on exhibit at the Accent Gallery and Frame Shop in downtown Isle, which included works from local artists Sue Garvy and Joni Henningson. Each painting, including the frame, was no larger than seven by nine inches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.