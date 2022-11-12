looking_back bw.jpg

Brainerd/Staples Technical College secretarial students and AOIC staff attended the MIEA Conference in Rochester in 1992. Pictured above, front row: Ann Pierce Lee, Nancy Young, Alicia Skinaway; second row: Helena Graikowski, Shawna Sam; third row: Jolene Kegg, Amy Mitchell, Beth Mitchell, Charlene (Cabbage) Reynolds, Betsy Picciano, Dolly (Parton) Mitchell.

20 years ago: 2002

In Garrison, Rep. Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, appeared before the area sanitary sewer board with a petition signed by 100 property owners protesting the sanitary sewer project on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake. Erickson focused on the line of communication between the sewer board and residents of the area. The petition demanded that construction of auxiliary lines, pumping stations and hook stubs in the streets be put on hold “until all monies are in place for the construction of said system in the Garrison Kathio West Mille Lacs Lake Sanitary Sewer District.”

