Brainerd/Staples Technical College secretarial students and AOIC staff attended the MIEA Conference in Rochester in 1992. Pictured above, front row: Ann Pierce Lee, Nancy Young, Alicia Skinaway; second row: Helena Graikowski, Shawna Sam; third row: Jolene Kegg, Amy Mitchell, Beth Mitchell, Charlene (Cabbage) Reynolds, Betsy Picciano, Dolly (Parton) Mitchell.
In Garrison, Rep. Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, appeared before the area sanitary sewer board with a petition signed by 100 property owners protesting the sanitary sewer project on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake. Erickson focused on the line of communication between the sewer board and residents of the area. The petition demanded that construction of auxiliary lines, pumping stations and hook stubs in the streets be put on hold “until all monies are in place for the construction of said system in the Garrison Kathio West Mille Lacs Lake Sanitary Sewer District.”
30 years ago: 1992
After the 1837 Treaty pretrial conference, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources described the meeting with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe as “good,” but did not give any indication of the likelihood of the parties going to trial or not. For the fiscal year of 1992, Grand Casinos Inc., the management company of Mille Lacs Lake and Hinckley casinos, earned $17.8 million in profits. After defeating Pine City in the opening round of sub-section volleyball tournament, Onamia fell to Isle in the second round.
40 years ago: 1982
The Mille Lacs Lake Advisory Association supported a limited night fishing ban, a ban on northern spearing, call for increased law enforcement on the lake and came out to support intensified biological and water quality studies of Mille Lacs. Onamia football won their game 14-0 against Clarissa, allowing them to enter the quarter finals, ranked number one in the Great River Conference. Twins Cafe in Onamia came under the new ownership of Julie and Bruce Nyquist, adding a full breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as an evening salad bar and Sunday smorgasbord.
50 years ago: 1972
Door prize winners were announced by Onamia Drugs owner Jim Schmidt: June Brand took home the first prize, a stereo; second was Marian Jorgenson with a coffee pot; the third prize was a year’s supply of Super Plenamins (a multivitamin), won by Linda Hoheisel. Named to the eighth grade A-honor roll in Onamia was Susan Dahlgren, Shiloh Hagman, Linda Kapsner, Sylvia Kawalek and Douglas Sullivan.
60 years ago: 1962
Barbara Kay Peterson of Malmo became engaged to Gordon Phillips of Onamia; a December wedding was being planned. Commissioner of Conservation, Clarence Prout, announced that Mille Lacs Lake would be closed to taking northern pike until Nov. 30, 1963. O. C. Miller, present Constable of Isle, received 35 written in votes for that position, though he had not filed for it. Wahkon resident, Michael E. Roeschlein, 17, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Darlene Joyce Boyd and Eugene Gary Same were united in marriage at the Baptist Indian Mission near Isle.
70 years ago: 1952
Mr. and Mrs. L. C. Holmes were welcomed as newcomers to Isle; they purchased the business and residence of Mr. A. W. Froehlich, who planned to move on to farming in Malmo. Mrs. Albert Johnson of Wahkon won a free Westinghouse Electric Sewing Machine from the Yardley Company, based out of Chicago. The Combat Infantryman Badge for excellent performance of duty under enemy fire in Korea was awarded to Army PFC Harold Jackson of Onamia.
