The Isle City Council voted 4-1 to keep Gary Lambert on as the police chief, rejecting the out-of-state candidate recommended by the citizen search committee. In a solid start to the season, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling squad beat Princeton, but lost to Dassel-Cokato and then tied Waconia, two squads currently ranked in the top 10 of the state. With the possibility of new owners, discussion was being had about building townhomes at HJ’s Lakeside Resort on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake. Tim Simonsen of Edina-based Eva Development Corporation was looking to buy the 15-acre property from Linda and Henry Gregoire.
30 years ago: 1992
The Hunting and Angling Club voiced their support to take the case between the Minnesota DNR and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Undersheriff Tom Deziel made plans to step down; Mille Lacs County Sheriff Jules Zimmer recommended the promotion of Investigator Mike Swedin to fill the position. Officials between Wealthwood Township and the Mille Lacs Ambulance agreed to dissolve the ambulance support relationship. The Raiders wrestling team won three individual championships and won second place as a team at the Crosby-Ironton tournament.
40 years ago: 1982
Michelle Nikolai, daughter of Charles and Floy Nikolai of Isle, was selected as a finalist in the 12th Annual Miss Minnesota National Teenager Contest. The Onamia Future Farmers of America team placed sixth in farm management at the 14th annual Ag Activities Day; Todd Waytashek tied for second high individual in farm management. The Isle City Council discussed two policies regarding the municipal liquor store that manager Cliff Oden said were hurting the business. The first had to do with the check cashing policy of not allowing more than $10 over the purchase price; the second was not allowing children under 18 to accompany parents to the lounge. The council revised the former, while the latter was untouched.
50 years ago: 1972
Girls basketball in Isle began with a game against Becker; the Isle girls lost, 27-11. Marv Sims of the Onamia wrestling team, made the only pin for Onamia at their match against the Holdingford Hustlers. Sims was one of the year’s wrestling captains. The Wahkon Village Council reminded dog owners to keep their pets restrained, as the city received numerous complaints about loose dogs within village limits.
60 years ago: 1962
Rev. Robert Horn, who was minister at the Isle-Wahkon Presbyterian Church until retiring at 70 years old, passed away at the age of 103 at Onamia Hospital after a short illness. A featured “Dear Santa” letter from Hazel Scott read, “I know that Christmas is coming soon. I want a thomballeana for Christmas. I was a Doctder kit for Christmas. I don’t like Christmas! I love Christmas.” East Central Regional Library reported 9,768 registered borrowers at the end of its first three-year registration period.
70 years ago: 1952
According to a study conducted by the University of Minnesota, published in the Messenger, “suckling pigs getting a ration containing procaine penicillin consumed more feed and gained weight faster.” In Wahkon, Bobbie Weiers’ friends helped him celebrate his seventh birthday.
