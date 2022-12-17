looking back bw.jpg

Mrs. Jackson’s fifth grade music class at Onamia Elementary School prepared for their Christmas program, “Christmas at the North Pole” in 1972.

 File photo

20 years ago: 2002

The Isle City Council voted 4-1 to keep Gary Lambert on as the police chief, rejecting the out-of-state candidate recommended by the citizen search committee. In a solid start to the season, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling squad beat Princeton, but lost to Dassel-Cokato and then tied Waconia, two squads currently ranked in the top 10 of the state. With the possibility of new owners, discussion was being had about building townhomes at HJ’s Lakeside Resort on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake. Tim Simonsen of Edina-based Eva Development Corporation was looking to buy the 15-acre property from Linda and Henry Gregoire. 

