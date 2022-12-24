looking back bw.jpg

In Onamia, the Vets Club donated $10,000 to the city of Onamia towards the purchase of a new pumper for the Onamia Fire Department. Left to right, Fire Chief Keith Vanderpoel, Al Johnson, commander of American Legion Post 395 and Lee Berhow, commander of VFW Post 955.

20 years ago: 2002

The Onamia City Council approved their final levy but expressed concern about the economic climate. While the city planned to receive $106,585 in local property taxes for 2003, city officials expected cuts to the hoped for $169,311 from state aid as the state dealt with a $4.5 billion deficit. City clerk Kathleen McCullum said the city hadn’t raised its tax rate in six years. Both the girls and boys basketball teams of Onamia lost their games for the week.

