In Onamia, the Vets Club donated $10,000 to the city of Onamia towards the purchase of a new pumper for the Onamia Fire Department. Left to right, Fire Chief Keith Vanderpoel, Al Johnson, commander of American Legion Post 395 and Lee Berhow, commander of VFW Post 955.
The Onamia City Council approved their final levy but expressed concern about the economic climate. While the city planned to receive $106,585 in local property taxes for 2003, city officials expected cuts to the hoped for $169,311 from state aid as the state dealt with a $4.5 billion deficit. City clerk Kathleen McCullum said the city hadn’t raised its tax rate in six years. Both the girls and boys basketball teams of Onamia lost their games for the week.
30 years ago: 1992
A new addition to Nyquist Elementary School received approval for an additional, unplanned $15,000 by the Isle School Board to fund minor adjustments needed to complete the project. Of the $15,000, $8,000 went toward regrading and sodding a field behind the addition. A record walleye harvest was reported by the Department of Natural Resources for 1992 – 742,534 walleyes were pulled out of the lake over the summer. Of those, 126,232 were released. Students at Nay Ah Shing School hosted a second annual Christmas feast in the school’s gymnasium for the Ojibwe elders. Craig Hagman of Elk River received approval from Mille Las County planning commission to build a drive-thru Dairy Queen on U.S. Highway 169.
40 years ago: 1982
In a study funded by the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and the Mille Lacs Reservation, “the Mille Lacs Lake ecosystem is out of balance” due to sewage pollution, affecting the walleye population negatively. The report was prepared by John S. Persell and Thomas M. Ware, aquatic research biologists. Concerns from an outgoing councilperson in Wahkon over the legality of an election recount were raised. Bunny Frederickson told Mayor Hammond Radke that the recount she requested was conducted illegally. Many citizens attended the December meeting in response to rumors that Wahkon would seek dissolving their fire, police and maintenance department for budget and insurance reasons. Radke said there would be a fire department in Wahkon as long as he was mayor.
50 years ago: 1972
The Onamia boys basketball team came out victorious over Becker and Oldingford at two home games. Isle won their first conference game after four losses in a row. “Dear Santa, Have you got lots of toys this year? For Christmas I would like a pair of style boots. I do not care what color they are. How are your deer? Goodbye Satna. Ronell Osladil, Wahkon School.” The East Central Regional Library made plans to charter a bus to take Onamia and Isle residents to see “Oedipus the King” put on by the Guthrie Theatre.
60 years ago: 1962
In Isle, Jim and Claire Kline became the new owners of Ma’s Cafe – Jim was from Phoenix, Arizona and Claire was from Milaca. In the final minutes of the game, Isle’s boys’ basketball edged out Milaca 50 to 47, giving them their second win in a row. In Wahkon, the Midway Garden Club had their Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Joe Horgen. “Seventeen cows on Standard test in the Mille Lacs County D.H.I.A. recently completed lactation records of 305 days or less of over 500 pounds of butterfat.”
70 years ago: 1952
Bob Maxwell and Alvin Strecker were elected as co-captains for the Isle football team through the 1953 season. An ice fishing party of five had to be saved after a break in the ice; two of the men took an icy swim. One of the swimmers was able to get to shore for help while the others broke into an ice house and started a fire to get warm. After two hours, rescuers were able to get to the stranded fishermen. None of the party suffered serious complications. The Millers in Eastwood received a long distance phone call from their son, Dick, who was back in the States for surgery and planned to be home for Christmas.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
