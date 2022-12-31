Onamia Superintendent John Varner suggested adding softball as a girls sports program, but finding participants was raised as a concern. Board members were shy to enter into a cooperative with another school, due to a broken football contract with Isle. Another board member suggested exploring partnering with Nay Ah Shing, which already had a softball program in place. Dr. Travis J. Andersen planned to open Isle Family Chiropractic, located in the PGB building.
30 years ago: 1992
After being purchased by Al and Michelle Bach, the Village Cafe on the west end of Isle reopened, serving a home-cooked menu. Jim Staricha of Isle reported having pulled several vehicles out of the Lake Mille Lacs already since the onset of winter. The Messenger noted generally, “Reports of 12 to 15 vehicles littering the bottom of Mille Lacs Lake don’t seem to hold water as far as state and county officials know.” A girls basketball tournament hosted by Onamia featuring the Onamia, Aitkin, McGregor and Hinckley-Finlayson teams concluded with McGregor taking home the championship.
40 years ago: 1982
Fisheries Biologist Dennis Schupp of the Department of Natural Resources responded to a study funded by the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and Mille Lacs Reservation, stating it was “replete with flat misstatements of fact and unwarranted conclusions.” The study was conducted by John Persell and Thomas Ware, aquatic research biologists. Due to action taken during the state of Minnesota’s special legislative session, the Onamia School Board anticipated their operating deficit for 1982-83 to increase by about $20,000, with a total deficit of $220,000.
50 years ago: 1972
Vicki Lea Roseberg of Isle received her Bachelor of Science degree in the College of Education from the University of Minnesota. Kevin Anderson was recognized as the “Warrior of the Week” for the Onamia basketball team. His favorite classes are choir and physical education.
60 years ago: 1962
North Pine Electric, south of Isle, geared up for an open house at their new facility. The Harlan and Wallace Ruud families of Horwood spent Christmas with the Albert Ruuds of Idun. Little two-week old Gail Marie Ruud met relatives for the first time. Airman Third Class Earl J. Motschenbacher Jr. of Isle was reassigned to Lincoln AFB, Nebraska after graduating from the United States Air Force technical training course for jet aircraft mechanics.
70 years ago: 1952
Masonic Lodge No. 307 of Isle installed its officers for 1953, including Roger Haglund as worshipful master, C.A. Guimont as senior warden and Kenneth Lang as the junior warden. In Red Top, Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Reibestein and family of Opstead were Sunday visitors at the Joe Dusosky home. The Opstead Boosters 4-H club planned a Dec. 30 sleigh ride at their regular December meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.