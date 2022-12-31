looking back bw.jpg

It took about five hours to move Onamia Lumber Co. a block to its new location between the Mille Lacs Maple Building and a large house in 1962.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2002

Onamia Superintendent John Varner suggested adding softball as a girls sports program, but finding participants was raised as a concern. Board members were shy to enter into a cooperative with another school, due to a broken football contract with Isle. Another board member suggested exploring partnering with Nay Ah Shing, which already had a softball program in place. Dr. Travis J. Andersen planned to open Isle Family Chiropractic, located in the PGB building.

