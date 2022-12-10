A multi-year management plan for Mille Lacs Lake walleye was to be presented to local anglers after mediation between the state and eight Ojibwe bands by attorneys and biologists. A judge heard from former Isle Police Chief Kenny Kangas as to why he should be reimbursed by the city for nearly $5,400 in overtime compensation, mileage reimbursement and penalties for not providing him with formal notice of his termination. Wahkon author Susanmarie T. Garvey published a debut collection of poetry, “The Plummet: A Book of Poetry.”
30 years ago: 1992
In an attempt to curb bad language and behavioral issues, Jim Nelson, Onamia Elementary principal, formed a committee of staff and faculty to address the problems with his students. The Garrison City Council approved increasing its annual support to the city cemetery from $600 to $800 until 1995, when the original agreement was set to expire. Dan Miner, physician assistant, joined the team of Mille Lacs Health System; Miner had extensive background in family practice and emergency medicine.
40 years ago: 1982
The Messenger predicted another average winter for Minnesotans, based on National Weather Service predictions, despite folkloric indicators claiming the contrary. Reports of thin ice on most lakes, with open water reported on Mille Lacs in Garrison. Behind the Book Nook in Onamia, Wes Kral, originally from Big Lake, opened his barbershop. The Onamia Fire Department responded to a major fire at the Richard and Mary Webeck residence southwest of the city; the Webecks were not at home when the fire began. During the boys basketball season opener, the Crosier team beat out Isle, 52-46.
50 years ago: 1972
Shirley Johnson was surprised for her birthday in Onamia.The Isle basketball team started off their season with a loss against Crosier, 49-38. A report from the DNR warned ice fishers that most of Mille Lacs Lake was still open water, with iced portions still very thin. Mrs. Jennie Jerome enjoyed Thanksgiving with Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Leathers in East Isle Harbor. Duane and Carole Betker opened Mille Lacs Sports Center in the building that once held Longhorn Trading Post; the Betkers also owned Roll-In Lodge.
60 years ago: 1962
An elementary basketball program for third- to eighth-grade boys began in Isle. A team of specialists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began marking select buildings in Mille Lacs County as public fallout shelters; some selected buildings included the Mille Lacs Hardware building in Isle, as well as the Crosier School in Onamia. Builder’s Lumber Co. in Isle was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Bob Haglund, both Isle High graduates. For those who have had positive reactors to the Mantoux (tuberculin) test, a free chest x-ray was being offered in Onamia via the Mobile Chest X-ray Unit.
70 years ago: 1952
A plane spotted sixteen hunters trespassing on the McGrath Game Refuge in south Aitkin County; there were 30 violators total during the nine-day season. Fire Chief Tramm reminded citizens to take care with their Christmas trees as to prevent fires; he suggested a flameproof mixture for woven costumes, which was 9 ounces of borax and four ounces of boric acid in a gallon of water. In Eastwood, Mrs. Joe Fladebo entertained the bridge club at her home.
