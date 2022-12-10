looking back.jpg

Even with spring-like weather, Mauritz Fedin, Seivert Swenson and Sylfest Boe were pictured putting up Christmas decorations around Isle in 1962.

 File photo

20 years ago: 2002

A multi-year management plan for Mille Lacs Lake walleye was to be presented to local anglers after mediation between the state and eight Ojibwe bands by attorneys and biologists. A judge heard from former Isle Police Chief Kenny Kangas as to why he should be reimbursed by the city for nearly $5,400 in overtime compensation, mileage reimbursement and penalties for not providing him with formal notice of his termination. Wahkon author Susanmarie T. Garvey published a debut collection of poetry, “The Plummet: A Book of Poetry.”

