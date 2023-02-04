looking back.jpg

In January 2003, the Isle Boy Scouts held their annual Pinewood Derby race. Twenty-seven racers participated. The winners are pictured above, from left to right, in third place, Jake Schwarzbauer, Adam Mickelson in second place and Johnny Becker in first.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

K9 Officer Keeya, handled by Deputy Terry Boltjes, prepared for retirement and helped to train in his replacement, Tracker. Onamia Early Childhood Family Education sponsored a visit from Quistorff’s Little Bita Everything Ranch, based out of Sauk Centre, which featured animals like an albino Burmese python, a celebes ape, a hedgehog, ferrets and a chinchilla. The Mille Lacs Area Tourism Council was actively pursuing installing a Highway 169 bicycle and ATV overpass at Onamia to help improve safety for users of the Soo line Trail; the estimated cost was $1.7 million.

