In January 2003, the Isle Boy Scouts held their annual Pinewood Derby race. Twenty-seven racers participated. The winners are pictured above, from left to right, in third place, Jake Schwarzbauer, Adam Mickelson in second place and Johnny Becker in first.
K9 Officer Keeya, handled by Deputy Terry Boltjes, prepared for retirement and helped to train in his replacement, Tracker. Onamia Early Childhood Family Education sponsored a visit from Quistorff’s Little Bita Everything Ranch, based out of Sauk Centre, which featured animals like an albino Burmese python, a celebes ape, a hedgehog, ferrets and a chinchilla. The Mille Lacs Area Tourism Council was actively pursuing installing a Highway 169 bicycle and ATV overpass at Onamia to help improve safety for users of the Soo line Trail; the estimated cost was $1.7 million.
30 years ago: 1993
The Minnesota DNR and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe presented the final draft of their proposed agreement, which “would settle once and for all any existing claims and rights stemming from the 1837 and 1855 Treaties between the Band and the U.S. Government.” In a reversal of a decision, the Mille Lacs County Board approved two cellular phones for the sheriff’s department. According to the report, the activation fee for the phones was $35, monthly base cost is $19.95 with peak time calling as 40 cents a minute and off-peak time 28 cents a minute.
40 years ago: 1983
The four-day school week in Isle won a 94% approval rating from students second to 12th grades; this compared to 90% margin of teachers and 77% of non-certified staff approving of the schedule arrangement. The Greyhound Bus Company announced intentions to drop seven northern Minnesota routes, including on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake, affecting Malmo, Isle and Wahkon. Leigh Taylor was approved as Mille Lacs County’s new assistant county attorney with a starting salary of about $18,000.
50 years ago: 1973
Senior candidates for Sno King and his Princes at Onamia High were Dan McShane, Dave Osterman, Richard Balder, Don Bleichner and Leo Nauman. Juniors were Larry Buck and Olsen; sophomores were Chuck Stott and Billy Strelow. Senator Myrton Wegener was set to be the guest speaker at a dinner meeting of the Onamia Area Civic Association at Bethany Lutheran Church. Marie Benjamin won first place at the snowmobile poker run on the east side of Mille Lacs; Laurie Vivant won second.
60 years ago: 1963
Under the direction of Mrs. Miles Olson, Isle mothers marched against polio, collecting for the “March of Dimes.” The new clinic occupied by Dr. Robert Courteau, Dr. Walter Cunningham and Dr. Charles Benzie, dentist, opened in Onamia and held their open house. At an Isle blood bank, 50 pints of blood were collected. Seven new farmers signed up with the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District, bringing the number of active farmer cooperators working with the district to 259.
70 years ago: 1953
The Isle boys basketball team won the “Blue Ox” game against Onamia and brought back the famous Blue Ox Trophy, which had been won by Onamia for the previous four years. A meeting was held in Milaca to discuss making Highway 169 into a parkway; Alfred Olson, mayor of Milaca, and Frank Gudrigde, president of the Mille Lacs Association and owner of Hazelglade Resort, will head a committee to that end.
