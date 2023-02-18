Two sexual assault allegations were under investigation after a Minnesota Vikings charity event, Arctic Blast, that was held at Eddy’s Lake Mille Lacs Resort. Crow Wing County solid waste spokesperson sought approval from the city of Garrison for an underground storage facility, which would store used oil, oil filters and anti-freeze. The building that once held the Messenger was quietly demolished after First National Bank of Milaca bought the building to expand their space.
30 years ago: 1993
In Garrison, the city council approved the proposal to bring a McDonald’s restaurant to town. Between the two clinics in Isle and Onamia, an average of five cases of pink eye and strep throat came through daily as the flu and cold season tapered off. A collie, Tricia, was reunited with her owner, Denise Trembley, after having gotten lost in Luck, Wisconsin and wandered her way to southeast of Malmo in Winona Elg’s yard. The Onamia boys basketball team, after two losses, had a conference record of 5-3, but the boys were in second place.
40 years ago: 1983
In response to H.R. 6211 from the 97th Congress, local truckers participated in a strike to resist the reported 127-percent increase on heavy vehicle user fees, higher new vehicle excise taxes and stiffer taxes on tires. The Isle City Council considered leasing the airport to the Isle Flying Club, who would then be responsible for the maintenance and improvements of the airport. The Isle-Wahkon Opti-Missus called a meeting to discuss requirements and gauge interest in forming a museum for the Mille Lacs Lake area. A committee was formed to organize and set down by-laws for a local historical society.
50 years ago: 1973
Both Isle and Onamia boys basketball teams had big wins – Isle beat Big Lake, 62-41; Onamia took down Becker, 60-51. The Isle wrestlers ended their season with a win over Royalton. In a drive for the Onamia Rotary Club, Mr. Fritz Eichmiller reported they collected 218 pairs of eyeglasses, which were to be sent to New Eyes for the Needy in New Jersey. June Madsen, who had been named Miss Isle, returned from a study tour in Israel with Bethel College.
60 years ago: 1963
The new Isle Post Office held an open house with coffee and cookies. Two Lutheran churches of Isle, Zion and Lakeview, after holding votes in their congregations, made the decision to merge services. The new church will be known as Zion-Lakeview Church until a new name is decided upon, and the congregation will meet at the Lakeview location. Seniors at Isle took a tour through the Brainerd State Hospital.
70 years ago: 1953
James and Jimmy Webb of Princeton, father and son, ended up staying the night on Mille Lacs Lake after a snowstorm swept through and made it impossible to reach shore. They were rescued in the morning by Ralph Anstman and an unidentified man, as well as Mel Luchsinger of Mel’s Resort, where the family had been staying. In Opstead, Roy Eklund was recovering from a head injury that happened due to a bad fall on the pavement.
