looking_back.jpg

Glen, Gordon and Herb Gallion of Isle pulled in 14 walleye in three hours while fishing four miles out from Big Point Resort in February 1963.

 file Photo

20 years ago: 2003

Two sexual assault allegations were under investigation after a Minnesota Vikings charity event, Arctic Blast, that was held at Eddy’s Lake Mille Lacs Resort. Crow Wing County solid waste spokesperson sought approval from the city of Garrison for an underground storage facility, which would store used oil, oil filters and anti-freeze. The building that once held the Messenger was quietly demolished after First National Bank of Milaca bought the building to expand their space.

