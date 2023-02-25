Jerry Brandt’s Ice Fishing Contest drew 679 entries in 1983. Drawing winners included Gary Schmidt, who won a boat; Elvera Gilbertson won a TV; Bob Seifert took home a microwave; and Kevin Kowalczyk won a shotgun.
Chuck Beaupre resigned as an Isle City Council member. The DNR and Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Input Group agreed to start the fishing season with a 17- to 28-inch protected slot; anglers would be allowed to keep one trophy fish longer than 28 inches, and the bag limit remained at four. Citizens of Isle were concerned that a similar establishment could open in Isle after, unannounced, a strip club opened unexpectedly in Bock after Christmas. The council said they would review city ordinances.
30 years ago: 1993
The Mille Lacs Band’s conservation code for regulating hunting, fishing and gathering within ceded territory was made public. Commissioner of Natural Resources Don Wedll, for the Band, said the code is consistent with “sound biological and public safety standards used in state regulations,” and was modeled after the Wisconsin code. Four anglers were fined for fishing with 22 lines, eight of which were unattended. In Onamia, sixth grader Beth Bracken finished first and seventh grader Candace Sam placed second at the Onamia School District Spelling Bee.
40 years ago: 1983
State Senator Florian Chmielewski (DFL - D14) criticized Greyhound Bus Lines proposal to discontinue bus service to 56 Minnesota cities, including Isle, Wahkon and Malmo. Greyhound responded to members of the Isle Area Civic Association, who had written in opposition of the discontinuation of service. The district manager of Greyhound said the “difficult” decision came due to “today’s rapidly rising costs.”
50 years ago: 1973
In light of the Jan. 22 Roe v. Wade decision from the Supreme Court, which legalized abortion, the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, staff members of Community Mercy Hospital, Onamia, released a statement regarding the issue. They took a “firm stand against the practice of abortion” and said the procedure would not be performed at the hospitals under the ownership or operation of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. A new cafe, The Alpine Inn, opened one and half miles south of Isle on Highway 47. The operation was run by Norma Rule and Jan Theile.
60 years ago: 1963
Sixteen teams, including Onamia and Isle, were preparing to duke it out at the district tournament for boys basketball, which would determine who would go on to represent the district in the regional playoffs. The type II polio vaccine was offered at the Onamia School. Mrs. Otto Johnson of Malmo celebrated her 90th birthday with a family dinner.
70 years ago: 1953
A maple syrup meeting was held by Parker Anderson, Extension Forester at Onamia to discuss maple syrup production. In Garrison, a $40,000 drive-in movie theater was under construction and slated to be open in May, as announced by John N. Bollig, Sr. The Onamia Theatre played host to 200 marooned motorists and occupants of two Greyhound buses all night on a Friday. A blizzard swept through that night, which also caused Dale Stempf, and his fiancee, Margaret Macklin and her sister, to get stuck along the way from Wahkon to Malmo. In the car with them were flowers for their wedding, which was to be held the next day. The travelers were found safe and sound and took shelter at the Oestereichs.
