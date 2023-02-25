looking_back.jpg

Jerry Brandt’s Ice Fishing Contest drew 679 entries in 1983. Drawing winners included Gary Schmidt, who won a boat; Elvera Gilbertson won a TV; Bob Seifert took home a microwave; and Kevin Kowalczyk won a shotgun.

20 years ago: 2003

Chuck Beaupre resigned as an Isle City Council member. The DNR and Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Input Group agreed to start the fishing season with a 17- to 28-inch protected slot; anglers would be allowed to keep one trophy fish longer than 28 inches, and the bag limit remained at four. Citizens of Isle were concerned that a similar establishment could open in Isle after, unannounced, a strip club opened unexpectedly in Bock after Christmas. The council said they would review city ordinances.

