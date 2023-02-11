The Mille Lacs Raiders were rated in the top 20 Class 1A wrestling teams in the state, according to “The Guillotine,” a magazine dedicated to amateur wrestling. Four of the 14 starting varsity wrestlers were rated in the top 10 of their respective weight classes, including Nick Wilkes, Matt Steffenson, Ryan Lovaas and Justin Jones. The Nay Ah Shing boys and girls basketball teams had records near .500. In a tragic crash, 17-year-old Carly Page Bruske of Wahkon was killed in a two-car collision less than a mile west from Isle on her way to school.
30 years ago: 1993
On Main Street in Isle, Pat Saunders and Wes Cashman opened a Century 21 People’s Real Estate office. The Mille Lacs Tourism Association presented the Second Annual Grandest Fishing Contest, which was one of the largest and most successful contests in Minnesota. Contestants were eligible for up to $23,000 in prizes. The Onamia girls basketball team beat out East Central, 35-28, and Upsala, 37-29, but fell to Milaca at the week’s end, 46-37.
40 years ago: 1983
In Wahkon, Mayor Hammond Radke believed the city would go bankrupt if something wasn’t done to cut city expenses. Editor Jay Andersen reported the likelihood of bankruptcy was “as remote as the process [of bankruptcy] is obscure.” As of 1973, only 10 cities had filed bankruptcy within the last 15 years, though it was more of a frequent occurrence in municipalities prior to that time. The Mille Lacs Area Community Education Program sponsored a cross-country ski class for beginners and advanced beginners.
50 years ago: 1973
Don Bleichner was crowned as Sno King at Onamia High School; David Olsen was named Junior Prince, with Billy Strelow as Sophomore Prince. Glen Sundberg was named the player of the week for Onamia boys basketball for his defensive skills on the court. Ice fishing shacks had to be off Minnesota lakes by Feb. 28 to prepare for spring break up, except between the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight.
60 years ago: 1963
The march against polio, “March of Dimes,” raised $112.11 in the village of Isle. Onamia man Ray Cash was appointed county chairman of the 1963 Heart Fund campaign for Mille Lacs County; Cash stated that 62% of the 173 in the county alone were caused by cardiovascular disease. In bowling news, Don Olson took the high for pot bowling and received $9.40 for a 631. The Isle PTA was able to purchase a new piano that was purchased with funds they raised during the past years, plus additional funds provided by the school board.
70 years ago: 1953
Solicitations for a village hospital were still being taken. “It has been done in other communities not any larger than ours, and it can be done here – if we all get behind the project with honest vim and vigor.” Figures released from the Bureau of Fisheries offered a creel census on 23 Minnesota so-called typical lakes. Of every 100 fish taken by summer anglers, 11 were northern pike, eight were walleyes, 40 were sunfish, 20 were crappies, two were bass and the remainder were miscellaneous other kinds.
