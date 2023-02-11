looking back.jpg

In 1993, Jill Casper scored her 1,000th point. Her mother, Donna McClain (left) of Isle, and father, Jim Casper (right) of Wahkon, celebrated her accomplishment.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

The Mille Lacs Raiders were rated in the top 20 Class 1A wrestling teams in the state, according to “The Guillotine,” a magazine dedicated to amateur wrestling. Four of the 14 starting varsity wrestlers were rated in the top 10 of their respective weight classes, including Nick Wilkes, Matt Steffenson, Ryan Lovaas and Justin Jones. The Nay Ah Shing boys and girls basketball teams had records near .500. In a tragic crash, 17-year-old Carly Page Bruske of Wahkon was killed in a two-car collision less than a mile west from Isle on her way to school.

