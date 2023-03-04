looking back.jpg

Cubmaster Bob Snyder of Isle, left, received the charter for Cub Pack 49 in 1973 from Lloyd Lundquist, who represented the American Legion Post 405, the sponsoring organization.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

Downtown Garrison business owners were split in opinion after a two hour meeting regarding expanding Hwy 169 through the town or rerouting it. Five hot air balloons took to the skies for the first time since 1996. Around 3,500 people participated in the Liberty Beach Perch Extravaganza. Onamia junior Justin Jones advanced as the first ever Raider wrestler to advance to the finals of the state tournament; he came out with a silver medal.

