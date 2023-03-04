Downtown Garrison business owners were split in opinion after a two hour meeting regarding expanding Hwy 169 through the town or rerouting it. Five hot air balloons took to the skies for the first time since 1996. Around 3,500 people participated in the Liberty Beach Perch Extravaganza. Onamia junior Justin Jones advanced as the first ever Raider wrestler to advance to the finals of the state tournament; he came out with a silver medal.
30 years ago: 1993
Mille Lacs County Commissioners voted four to one to urge the state legislature to reject the proposed treaty settlement. After deciding to abandon its plan to purchase the Soo Line Railroad Property from Mille Lacs County, the Onamia City Council reversed course and adopted a resolution to sign the purchase agreement. The Isle girls basketball team was able to topple the East Central team to secure a spot in the postseason.
40 years ago: 1983
Three poachers in Aitkin County were busted by DNR officials, who had killed two does and their unborn fawns. The Onamia High School danceline, the Warriorettes participated in the state competition; the squad has nine girls and is advised by Joanie Ellingson. The Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society filled seven of nine positions on its board of directors.
50 years ago: 1973
The Sno-Packers and Snow Serpents snowmobile clubs raised money for the March of Dimes – over $2,000 worth of pledges were made from the 54 snowmobilers. Two Isle girls placed in the annual Vasaloppet Cross Country Ski Race in Mora. Diane Haggberg took second place and Lila Richards took third in the Junior Girls Class. The Onamia eighth grade boys basketball team won out the annual eighth grade basketball tournament, held at Isle High School. Onamia had a season record of 12 wins, no losses.
60 years ago: 1963
Over 200 people attended the open house for the new Isle Post Office. A new squadron of the Civil Air Patrol was formed in the Isle area under the direction of Kenneth McGuire of Wahkon, with the aim to aid and assist the sheriff’s office, game wardens and other officials in searching for lost persons and drowning victims. Seven people plead guilty for angling with more than a single line and paid a fine of $10 in Justice Court.
70 years ago: 1953
Jim Robinette of Isle was hit by a mail truck transporting mail from Finlayson to Isle; the incident occurred near Robinette’s home and left him badly bruised and shaken up but with no serious injuries. In East Isle Harbor, a large crowd attended the bridal shower for Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Klous.
