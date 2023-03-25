A scientific analysis of Mille Lacs Lake indicated an increase of “nutrient loading,” with higher levels of phosphorus, which leads to algae growth and reduced oxygen for organisms like fish. Accumulation of runoff materials had been steadily increasing since about 1970. Citizens of Dailey and Bradbury townships protested a Mille Lacs Planning Commission ordinance draft that would designate their areas for development of adult use businesses.
30 years ago: 1993
The Blue Goose fire was ruled an arson by the Minnesota deputy marshal and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. A Garrison man was arrested and charged with first degree arson. Gale Koetke, owner of Mille Lacs Realty in Isle and Onamia, purchased Uglem Realty in Garrison. The Garrison First Response team was able to purchase and became certified to use a semi-automatic defibrillator, thanks to combined efforts from Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and the Mille Lacs Health Care System.
40 years ago: 1983
Visitors from the Burma jungle and Siberian tundra paid a visit to students at Isle Elementary. Mary Beth, a python, and Yana, a Siberian tiger, came up from the Como Zoo to get to know the students. In Isle, the East Central Regional Development Commission submitted plans for two 12-unit housing projects for senior citizens. Rep. Steve Wenzel (DFL-13B) was named to Gov. Rudy Perpich’s Advisory Commission on Agriprocessing.
50 years ago: 1973
Onamia and Vineland were sites for off-campus evening classes from St. Cloud State College – tuition was $13.50 per credit hour. Craig Vanderwaal was selected to represent the Isle American Legion Post 405 at Boys’ State. Mr. and Mrs. Roy Neese returned home to Malmo after a three-month trip to Washington, California and Arizona. Linda Johnson of Onamia attended a 4-H Leader Forum at the National 4-H Center in Washington, D.C.
60 years ago: 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Willbur Samuelson of Opstead announced their intention to open a Skogmo Clothing Store in Isle, specializing in ladies and children’s wear. Ingrid Larson, oboe player, participated in the Minnesota All-State Band. She was chosen from auditions held around the state. “International evangelist,” Rev. John Jason, was set to make a stop at Opstead Baptist Church for a week, the second appearance Jason made in the area.
70 years ago: 1953
Readers were reminded to spray trees infested with forest tent caterpillars with DDT seven to 10 days after the insects hatch. Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Skogen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Lakeview Lutheran Church in Isle. Two mechanical planters were made available by the county to individuals needing to get tree planting done on their properties. According to Clayton E. Grabow, county agricultural agent, the cooperative breeding program bred 797 cows in January alone. That number represented more cows serviced than were bred the whole year in 1941, the year the association organized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.