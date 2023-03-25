looking back.jpg

Margaret Hill served her signature fry bread to students at Isle’s annual multicultural fair in 2002.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

A scientific analysis of Mille Lacs Lake indicated an increase of “nutrient loading,” with higher levels of phosphorus, which leads to algae growth and reduced oxygen for organisms like fish. Accumulation of runoff materials had been steadily increasing since about 1970. Citizens of Dailey and Bradbury townships protested a Mille Lacs Planning Commission ordinance draft that would designate their areas for development of adult use businesses.

